Crazy prices to go home at Christmas: the inconvenience of off-the-road trains between slow trains, 25-hour bus trips and flights at 500 euros

The time of year most feared by the off-site who study and work in the North and who for Christmas come home, especially in the South, to spend a few days with their family is coming. Air tickets at crazy prices, sold-out buses and journeys of hope that can even last 25 hours. The most affected are young people, especially the “islanders”, therefore the Sicilians who have no other way to travel than by plane (high-speed trains remain a mirage while the ferry across the Strait of Messina is an excessive waste of time ). Meanwhile, the government is watching: apart from a bonus from 30 percent for some categories of out-of-office, no structural incentive has been provided to encourage family reunification, so much praised in times of the Coronavirus pandemic. In other words, traveling in the days before Christmas is a real luxury: being able to book on time, therefore well in advance and for dates that are not close to 24 or 25 December, a privilege for very few. Usually it works up to 23, including, and you can’t go in smart working for two consecutive weeks. So what to do? Are there any viable alternatives?

The crazy costs of airline tickets

EASYJET | The insane cost of airline tickets

Let’s start immediately with the cost of airline tickets. Three hundred euros each way only to go from Milan Malpensa to Catania on December 23 with Ryanair, company low cost. If you add baggage, you fly to 332 euros. The 24 sold out. It doesn’t go better with WizzAir, even this low-cost company, which offers tickets for the same day, for the same route. 243 euros without luggage while the 24 to 239 euros. As far as 403 euros the December 23 with EasyJet they even become 460 the December 24th. 282 euros with Ryanair, the December 22, to go to Lamezia Terme, in Calabria, nowhere the 24. They are needed 202 euros with WizzAir they become, always for the December 23, 270 euros with EasyJet (and even 328 the December 24th). Very bad also for Palermo: 301 euros the December 23, always starting from Milan Malpensa with Ryanair. 345 euros, same route, same conditions, with EasyJet. And in Bari? As far as 247 euros, from Milan with EasyJet. From Bologna to Catania, with Ryanair, they spend 301 euros, from Turin up to 351 euros.

Beyond the plane: trains (slow) and buses (of hope)

As far as 22 hours by train from Milan to Catania, provided that there are still tickets available. To date, for the date of December 23 (but also of the 22 and in part of the 21) it is impossible to find any. Same goes for Palermo. Even starting from Turin all sold out. There is really nothing to do. It goes better for Bari, always from Milan, up to 193 euros each way but with very few solutions. In short, for the islands everything becomes more complicated. And even with the bus it doesn’t go much better. Taking a Flixbus even takes it 159 euros to leave from Milan, towards Catania, on December 23 (and the available rides are now very few): the duration of the trip is even 25 hours. And to think that in 25 hours you can go and go from Milan to Singapore. In short, a journey of hope.

Can you save money? The 30% bonus and Unterroneamilano’s initiative

There are two possibilities (even if they are quite partial). The first, the incentive offered by the government for Sicilian out-of-office (workers, students or disabled) who have a low income is: 30 percent on air tickets from Rome / Milan and Catania / Palermo. Too bad that the only airline that has joined is Ita, all the others are not. None of the low cost. So the problem remains and the social tariffs, as they are today, are really of little use. The second, on the other hand, concerns the initiative of Stefano Maiolica, known as Unterroneamilano, which again this year is organizing a bus to take you to Catania 87 out of office. From Milan to Catania passing through Naples and Cosenza. The cost of the ticket? Zero euros, the sponsors pay Zentiva And Italian chocolates. Who can access? Anyone who requests it, subject to availability, via this link. The journey will take approximately 20 hours and will depart from Milan on December 22 at 7pm. How will they be selected? Based on its history, its real needs, especially economic. Beyond 400 the requests arrived so far but there is still time to “apply”.

«Sicily and Calabria are the most difficult points to reach, from where the most requests come from. From Salerno onwards it seems to be in Africa, other than Italy. Who applied to leave with me? There is the off-site student who does not want to weigh on their parents to go home, those who have lost their jobs and have not seen their family for months, those who want to go to greet their grandfather who is very ill (and perhaps for him it will be the last Christmas). There are families who cannot spend thousands of euros to return to their regions ”, explains Maiolica a Open. On the prices of airline tickets he declares: «These are nonsense figures, the state should intervene. Instead they promised things that, then, led to nothing (refers to the bonus of the 30 percent for Sicilian off-premises, ed). I was very enthusiastic about the social rates, then I received dozens of messages from people who could not even buy the ticket with the discount. A failure, I am disappointed. Just gossip and headlines ». During this year’s crossing – concludes Maiolica – one will also be activated call to action to support the initiatives of LILT Monza Brianza which finances the travels of parents with children with cancer who have to be treated at the cancer institute in Milan. And what happened, instead, to the buses that the Sicilian Region had activated in 2019 to bring home, for Christmas, off-site at reduced prices? Who knows, for now everything is silent.

