Crazy result of the Scottish auction for offshore wind: 17 projects for 25 GW of power

Crown Estate Scotland announces that the auction to assign lots to power generation projects through offshore wind, achieved excellent results, and the 17 projects with the highest score, out of a total of 74 applications filed.

Projects, in addition to generating almost 700 million pounds of commissions, could lead up to 25 GW of installed power. To understand the importance of these figures, it is sufficient to consider that at present the total offshore capacity in Scotland is 2 GW.

The smallest project, by Magnora, foresees a 495 MW plant, while there are several from 2 to 3 GW, with important names such as Shell, BP or Vattenfall. All the plants that actually arrive at the final construction will guarantee not only renewable energy for the country, but also economic development and jobs. It is estimated that there will be at least 1 billion pounds of investments in the supply chain for every GW of power, in addition to 700 million in revenues for the Government.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon is obviously satisfied, especially as the auction went way beyond expectations. “The scale of opportunity featured in today’s announcement exceeds our current planning assumption of 10 GW of offshore wind, which is a huge vote of confidence in Scotland.“, he stated, adding:”people currently working in the oil and gas sector in north east Scotland can be confident of the opportunities for their future“, also emphasizing the positive effects on the employment front.

Now the individual projects will have to go through the subsequent phases of programming, final authorization, and implementation, and in the event that one of these should be blocked and canceled, the relative authorization will pass to the project higher in the ranking among those excluded for now.