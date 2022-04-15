Crazy rumors around a separation of Rihanna, pregnant, and Asap Rocky

According to numerous posts on social networks, the star couple decided to end their relationship following an infidelity on the part of the rapper.

Info or intox ? Rihanna and Asap Rocky are currently trending on Twitter following rumors that they have split, despite Rihanna being several months pregnant. According to the magazine XXL the interpreter ofUmbrella “caught Rocky cheating on her with Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi.” It also reads: “The couple were recently spotted at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles and Rihanna was seen crying before leaving the table without Rocky.”

The principals concerned have still not spoken. Rihanna’s latest Instagram post, dated April 14, is a promotional video for her Fenty Beauty brand. We see her driving to pick up her order before she makes a presentation of her various products. As for Asap Rockey, his last post dates back to last month.

bad taste jokes

In a relationship since the end of 2020, the singer of Praise the Lord and the billionaire singer announced they were expecting their first child in January amid engagement rumours. Faced with her rumors, there are the fans who accuse the blow: “You imagine, you are Rihanna and you are deceived by ASAP Rocky while you carry her baby in your belly”.

And the others, who decided to laugh at the situation by sharing many memes of… Drake. In one video, Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend is seen celebrating the news in a sea of ​​fans with the caption: “Drake when he heard the news about Rihanna and ASAP Rocky.”

In another clip, a man is seen running in a parking lot with a comment: “Drake heading to Rihanna’s house to comfort her after ASAP Rocky cheated on her.”