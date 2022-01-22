crazy Sofia Goggia, is first with so many risks! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

THE LIVE LIVE OF THE KITZBUEHEL SLALOM AT 10.15 AND 13.45

11.50: This is the ranking after 10 descents:

1 GOGGIA Sofia ITA 1: 06.98

2 SIEBENHOFER Ramona AUT 1: 07.18 +0.20

3 SUTER Corinne SUI 1: 07.31 +0.33

4 PUCHNER Mirjam AUT 1: 07.35 +0.37

5 GISIN Michelle SUI 1: 07.42 +0.44

11.49: The Norwegian Mowinckel had recovered in the central part, then lost a lot in the final closing at 59 cents, sixth

11.48: Mowinckel in the intermediate is 26 cents late

11.47: Beautiful race of the Swiss Suter who closes in third place at 33 cents from Goggia who has made a masterpiece. Mowinckel may question Goggia’s leadership

11.46: Suter is 24 cents late in the intermediate

11.45: What a risk for Brignone who crosses himself, he was practically on the ground, he manages to keep himself up and is seventh at 1 ″ 18 from Goggia. Too bad but in the end we all breathe a sigh of relief. Had she fallen at that speed it would have been a disaster

11.44: In the intermediate Brignone has a delay of 2 cents

11.43: IT’S INCREDIBLE EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE !!! IT’S PRIMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA WITH 20 CENTS ADVANTAGE. He made two crazy mistakes but it’s first !!!!

11.42: Goggia in the intermediate has 31 cents of advantage but he made a mistake

11.41: Many mistakes for the Canadian Gagnon who closes with a delay of 1 ″ 47 in sixth place. Now Goggia

11.40: Gagnon in the intermediate has 19 hundredths of a delay

11.39: A little unlucky Gut-Behrami who takes a couple of opposing gusts and closes with 48 cents late in fourth place. Gut-Behrami very angry

11.38: Gut-Behrami in the intermediate has an advantage of 18 cents

11.37: The Austrian Scheyer loses a lot in the final, closing with a delay of 85 cents and is fourth

11.36: 6 hundredths of an intermediate delay for Scheyer

11.35: It is in front of the Austrian Siebenhofer who maintains 17 cents ahead, losing something in the final compared to the intermediate survey

11.34. 2 cents advantage for Siebenhofer in the intermediate

11.33: Michelle Gisin loses everything in the final with at least questionable lines and closes with a delay of 7 cents after being in front for the entire track. Now Siebenhofer

11.31: A few burrs here and there for the Austrian Puchner who closes in 1’07 ″ 35. Very short descent

11.28: It is sunny in Cortina, a lot of wind, which could be a factor, -1 ° at the finish. We remember it, departure lowered to the Duke of Aosta

11.25: This is the startlist of the Cortina descent:

1 56125 PUCHNER Mirjam 1992 AUT Atomic

2 516284 GISIN Michelle 1993 SUI Rossignol

3 56087 SIEBENHOFER Ramona 1991 AUT Fischer

4 56198 SCHEYER Christine 1994 AUT Head

5 516138 GUT-BEHRAMI Lara 1991 SUI Head

6 105269 GAGNON Marie-Michele 1989 CAN Head

7 298323 GOGGIA Sofia 1992 ITA Atomic

8 297601 BRIGNONE Federica 1990 ITA Rossignol

9 516319 SUTER Corinne 1994 SUI Head

10 425929 MOWINCKEL Ragnhild 1992 NOR Head

11 299630 DELAGO Nadia 1997 ITA Atomic

12 565360 STUHEC Ilka 1990 SLO Stoeckli

13 206668 WEIDLE Kira 1996 GER Rossignol

14 299466 DELAGO Nicol 1996 ITA Atomic

15 297910 CURTONI Elena 1991 ITA Head

16 299276 BASSINO Marta 1996 ITA Salomon

17 155763 LEDECKA Ester 1995 CZE Atomic

18 516219 NUFER Priska 1992 SUI Dynastar

19 56088 TIPPLER Tamara 1991 AUT Salomon

20 516248 FLURY Jasmine 1993 SUI Fischer

21 197497 MIRADOLI Romane 1994 FRA Dynastar

22 56177 VENIER Stephanie 1993 AUT Head

23 516521 KOLLY Noemie 1998 SUI Stoeckli

24 516394 SUTER Jasmina 1995 SUI Stoeckli

25 56311 REISINGER Elisabeth 1996 AUT Head

26 56417 FEST Nadine 1998 AUT Rossignol

27 197641 GAUCHE Laura 1995 FRA Head

28 56174 HAASER Ricarda 1993 AUT Fischer

29 516185 HAEHLEN Joana 1992 SUI Atomic

30 297702 MARSAGLIA Francesca 1990 ITA Salomon

31 506701 HOERNBLAD Lisa 1996 SWE Fischer

32 6536213 CASHMAN Keely 1999 USA Rossignol

33 56224 MAIER Sabrina 1994 AUT Atomic

34 56258 AGER Christina 1995 AUT Atomic

35 197383 GAUTHIER Tiffany 1993 FRA Rossignol

36 539536 WILES Jacqueline 1992 USA Rossignol

37 56426 NUSSBAUMER Vanessa 1998 AUT Head

38 516705 DURRER Delia 2002 SUI Head

39 485941 PLESHKOVA Julia 1997 RUS Head

40 565320 FERK SAIONI Marusa 1988 SLO Salomon

41 206759 HIRTL-STANGGASSINGER Katrin 1998 GER Head

42 197956 CERUTTI Camille 1998 FRA Atomic

43 45331 SMALL Greta 1995 AUS Atomic

44 299383 MELESI Roberta 1996 ITA Dynastar

45 715171 MUZAFERIJA Elvedina 1999 BIH Atomic

46 465098 CAILL Ania Monica 1995 ROU Salomon

47 6536396 WILKINSON Alix 2000 USA

48 107697 FLECKENSTEIN Stefanie 1997 CAN Rossignol

49 198037 ERRARD Anouck 1999 FRA

50 6000000 SIMADER Sabrina 1998 KEN Head

51 6535765 MANGAN Tricia 1997 USA Rossignol

11.21: There will be no American Breezy Johnson, who had missed the away match in Zauchensee due to injury, and fell yesterday in practice

11.18: The outsiders could be the Czech Ledecka, the Norwegian Mowinckel, the Swiss Haehlen and the American Wiles.

11.15: Lara Gut-Behrami, Ramona Siebenhofer, Corinne Suter and Kira Weidle the big favorites together with the blue

11.12: Headlights on Italy also on Federica Brignone who is going through a great moment of form confirmed by the third and seventh place in the tests on Thursday and yesterday, on the Delago sisters who have shown that they are growing in condition.

11.09: During the two days of testing, Sofia Goggia dispelled all doubts about her physical condition by setting the best time, obtained on the first day but skipping a door in the second part of the track. The blue in the World Cup must recover just under three hundred points from Mikaela Shiffrin, but before the Olympics there will still be two race weekends dedicated to fast tests and therefore, despite the Zauchensee “cue”, there is still a way to reassemble.

11.06: Headlights aimed at Italy especially on Sofia Goggia in two fundamental days for the Bergamo-born, fresh from the unfortunate weekend in Zauchensee where she was the victim of a daring fall.

11.03: Due to the strong wind in the upper part, the start was lowered to the Duke of Aosta

11.00: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live direct of the Cortina downhill, valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing Women’s World Cup

THE STARTLIST OF THE CORTINA DESCENT

Program, startlist, timetables, TV and streaming of the Cortina descent – The precedents of Sofia Goggia in Cortina – The presentation of the Cortina weekend – The precedents of Italy in Cortina – The chronicle of the second test – The new program of the Cortina weekend – The statements of Sofia Goggia on the eve of the descent of Curtain

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the Cortina downhill, valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing Women’s World Cup. Headlights aimed at Italy especially on Sofia Goggia in two fundamental days for the Bergamo-born, returning from the unfortunate weekend in Zauchensee where she was the victim of a daring fall.

During the two days of testing, Sofia Goggia dispelled all doubts about her physical condition by setting the best time, obtained on the first day but skipping a door in the second part of the track. The blue in the World Cup has to recover little less than three hundred points to Mikaela Shiffrin, but before the Olympics there will still be two race weekends dedicated to fast trials and therefore, despite the Zauchensee “cue”, there is still a way to reassemble.

Headlights in Italy also on Federica Brignone who is going through a great moment of form confirmed by the third and seventh place in tests on Thursday and yesterday, about the Delago sisters which have been shown to be in growing condition. Goggia will start with bib number 7, Brignone with 8, Nadia Delago with number 11, Nicol Delago with number 14, Curtoni with 15, Bassino with 16, Marsaglia with 30, Melesi with 44. Lara Gut-Behrami, Ramona Siebenhofer, Corinne Suter and Kira Weidle the big favorites along with the blue. There will be no American Breezy Johnson, who had missed the Zauchensee away match due to injury, and fell yesterday in practice, while the outsiders could be the Czech Ledecka, the Norwegian Mowinckel, the Swiss Haehlen and the American Wiles.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the second timed trial of the Cortina downhill, valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing Women’s World Cup. It starts at 11.30. Have fun!

Photo LaPresse