Crazy, Stupid, Love: plot and cast of the film with Ryan Gosling







Established themselves as brilliant directors and screenwriters of the new American comedy, Glenn Ficarra And John Requa have since 2009 made famous films such as Love at first sight – The con wizard, Focus – Nothing is what it seems And Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. Their most famous work, however, is their second feature film, Crazy, Stupid, Love (here the review), released in 2011 and established itself as a real success with critics and audiences. Romantic comedy with unpredictable narrative plots, this one boasts in particular a large cast of actors, on which the whole film is based. Even today it is considered one of the best titles of the decade for its genre.

Written by Dan Fogelman, known for being the creator of This Is Us and regular collaborator of Ficarra and Requa, the film is based on real experiences lived by Fogelman himself. He then readjusted what he had in his hands to create multiple stories that deal with love from different points of view. Thus comes to life a choral film that finds its greatest strength in its characters and its plot full of twists. Against a budget of 50 million dollars, Crazy, Stupid, Love has gone on to earn over 142 worldwide, confirming its popularity.

Nominated for numerous popular awards, the film also has the merit of having launched in popularity, in addition to its two directors, an acclaimed film couple, which will be discussed more later. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Crazy, Stupid, Love: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is Cal Weaver, a man convinced that he has everything in life: a beautiful home, a good job, a loving wife and lovely children. All his certainties, however, come to collapse ruinously when his wife Emily she asks for a divorce after cheating on him. Distraught, Cal begins to lead a life in disarray, becoming a regular customer of a nightclub, hoping to find someone here to vent his loneliness with. His pathetic attempts to attract women there lead him to stumble upon Jacob Palmer.

This is a charming Don Giovanni, who offers to help Cal only because he takes pity on him. Jacob therefore offers him a series of tips to be more attractive, leading the man to live a second youth. At the same time, Cal’s entire family goes through a series of complex sentimental vicissitudes, and even Jacob himself seems to be losing his mind for the first time. Hannah. The more their respective vicissitudes evolve, the more they will prove to be particularly linked, in a crescendo of misunderstandings and unexpected events. Each will ultimately be called upon to discover their true soul mate.

Crazy, Stupid, Love: the cast of the film

To play the protagonist Cal Weaver there is the actor Steve Carell, now one of the leading exponents of American comedy. He agreed to participate in the film even though he did not like the title, which he claimed to find misleading. Next to him, in the role of his wife Emily, is the Oscar winner Julianne Moore, while children Hannah, Jonah and Molly are played by Emma Stone, Jonah Bobo And Joey King. The latter is now known for the films of The Kissing Booth. Carell and Stone would then star a few years later against each other in The battle of the sexes. For Stone, moreover, Crazy, Stupid, Love it was the first film in which he found himself acting alongside the actor Ryan Gosling.

Gosling is in fact the interpreter of the seductive Jacob. He and Stone, who have shown excellent chemistry as a couple, have become great friends from here, returning to act together also in Gangster Squad And La La Land. The actress Analigh Tipton, here on his second film later The Green Hornet, is Jessica Riley, the babysitter of the Weaver family. The actor John Carroll Lynch, famous thanks to the film Zodiac, is his father Bernie instead. The actors are then present in the film Marisa Tomei as Cal’s lover Kate Tafferty, and Kevin Bacon in those of David Lindhagen, the man with whom Emily cheats on her husband.

Crazy, Stupid, Love: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Crazy, Stupid, Love it is in fact available in the catalog of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Tim Vision, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will have the opportunity to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Tuesday 29 June at 21:10 hours On the canal The 5.

