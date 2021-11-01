by Simona Balduzzi

Original title: Crazy, Stupid, Love

country: USA

Year: 2011

Duration: 118 min

Type: comedy, dramatic, sentimental

Direction: Glenn Ficarra and John Requa

Screenplay: Dan Fogelman

Production: Carousel Productions De Novi Pictures

Distribution: Warner Bros

Photography: Andrew Dunn

Music: Christophe Beck

Cast: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Jonah Bobo, Joey King, Analigh Tipton, John Carrol Lynch, Marisa Tomei, Kevin Bacon, Beth Littleford, Janine Barris, Josh Groban, Julianna Guill, Karolina Wydra, Caitlin Thompson, Zayne Emory, Crystal Reed, Liżą Lapira, Katerina Mikailemko, jenny Mollen

With 1 candidacy a Golden Globes And 1 candidacy a Critics Choice Award , “Crazy, Stupid, Love” (2011) cashed in 939 thousand eruo in the first two weeks to the Box Office Italy And 378 thousand euros in the first weekend. The comedy is less obvious than it seems: in the meantime it makes you laugh and for real. The actors are extraordinary in their performances, in a plot that ‘rises’ under the direction of the dyad ‘Ficarra and Requa’ . How about it “Lightning Strike – The con wizard” () , the couple of screenwriters exploits the comedy to get to touch deeper chords of the soul. It does so with less pedantry and less caption: the apparent banality is none other than the art of knowing how to tangle simple things making them become interesting. The characters are well characterized; excessive, (but therefore perfect), suitable for a hilarious comedy.

Plot

The happiness of Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) she is above all linked to the family she loves and to a good job, but suddenly her fairy world collapses when his wife Emily (Julianne Moore) she asks for a divorce without warning. In the midst of his desperation, Cal starts hanging out at a nightclub in hopes of being able to forget, until one night he meets Jacob (Ryan Gosling) , an inveterate womanizer who offers to help him get through the moment. A new image and a bit of newfound self-esteem facilitate new sexual adventures for the benefit of Cal, who runs into Kate (Marisa Tomei) , her son’s teacher Robbie (Jonah Bobo). The boy declared his crazy love for Jessica (Analigh Tipton)– her babysitter – is disappointed in love. But the events will upset the situations to the point that the protagonists will end up revising their point of view on everything.