Crazy success!

Mexico City

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness managed to unseat The Batman as the movie plus blockbuster of 2022, so far this year.

The film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen reached $803,885,045 globally, ahead of $769,201,241 for the Robert Pattinson-Zoë Kravitz-led film, according to Box Office Mojo calculations.

However, the production directed by Sam Raimi is still in second place in the box office in the United States and Canada, since in that market it has achieved more than 342 million, a figure less than the 369 million for the feature film by director Matt Reeves, available on the HBO Max streaming platform.

GOOD LUCK

If this good streak continues, the second installment of Doctor Strange could be the second movie to reach one billion dollars since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

A milestone that has only been surpassed by another superhero film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was close to two billion despite the fact that, as Doctor Strange., was not screened in Russia or China, a country that has become important in terms of income for the film industry.

SORCERER SUPREME

According to Europa Press, the sequel to Sorcerer Supreme is a huge success for Marvel, whose releases accounted for 30 percent of last year’s total revenue in the United States thanks to Eternals, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and La Leyenda de los Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home, achieving sixth, fourth, second and first place, respectively.

In the field of superheroes, Marvel fans will see Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, the fourth installment of the saga starring Chris Hemstworth that will feature the return of Natalie Portman and the signing of Christian Bale as the villain from the feature film directed by Taika Waititi.

STRONG COMPETITOR IS COMING

But this month he has a bigger competitor, as the long-awaited film Top Gun: Maverick opens on Thursday, with Tom Cruise reprising his role as pilot Pete Mitchell.