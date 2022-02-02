crazy, that’s what happens to our body

An Apple a day keeps the doctor away. This is the very famous saying that has been repeated to us since we are children. But is this really the case? In this article we are going to understand if really apples are good for you and above all because they are important for our health.

First of all, we assume that the apples they are used and eaten all over the world. Unfortunately, however, they are often loaded with pesticides and for this reason they could become harmful to our health. For this reason, therefore, it is essential that, if we were to eat apples, we must always choose them from our trusted greengrocers.

It is clearly not difficult to find organic apples or in any case not too full of pesticides. But at this point it is time to go and see which are the real ones benefits of apples and what happens to our body if we eat them every day.

There are several benefits. First we would definitely have a healthy intestine thanks to the fact that apples are very rich in fibers and with just five grams per day we would even reach 20% of the daily goal of fiber that we should consume on a daily basis. In this way we would also solve the problems of constipation.

Another point in favor of the eat apples every day it is given by the fact that it would allow us to stay in ours ideal weight. Indeed this habit gives us the opportunity to lose weight. Even the results are even more striking between eight and twelve weeks.

But it doesn’t stop there. In fact the apples they are very important for our body because they are able to solve the various inflammations that are found in our body and to try to keep various at bay chronic diseases. Furthermore, this fruit is essential for fighting the diabetes thanks always to the fibers but also to the many oxidants it contains. The apples for blood sugar are fine and a study from a few years ago confirmed that the risk of developing type 2 diabetes it is totally reduced.