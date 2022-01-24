crazy, that’s what happens to our body

The most loved product by all, can only be the chocolate, although adults usually prefer dark chocolate and children are more greedy than milk.

One of the ingredients that is usually never lacking in our homes, both to change the taste after some of our meals and to use it for some more delicious recipes, chocolates, Easter eggs, for decorations on cakes or other and in powder. Quite often, in minor cases, chocolate comes also used as a natural remedy and homemade, thanks to its beneficial properties. Many people, in fact, think that chocolate is only bad, but not many know that it can also be good. For this reason, very often we tend to eliminate chocolate from our diet, in order not to risk it put on weight.

All this is absolutely false, chocolate does not make you fat, obviously eaten with the right doses and precautions, it is just an excellent ally for our health. Such as, for example, the dark chocolate on the other hand, it is highly recommended in low-calorie diets. Not to be underestimated, however, the choice of dark chocolate is very important for our diet, chosen with care and eaten properly. You have to choose dark chocolate that has at least 70% cocoa among the ingredients and then pay attention to the sugar content.

But our question of the day is “what happens to our body if we eat chocolate every day?”, Let’s find out together. First, yes, chocolate can be consumed every day, absolutely dark is the most suitable, as long as it does not exceed 10 or 15 grams per day. But be careful, it is not suitable for those suffering from certain diseases such as gastritis, ulcers, gastroesophageal reflux, irritable bowel syndrome. Therefore, by exceeding the daily consumption of chocolate, you could develop or worsen these disorders.

Even if eating too much chocolate itself could instead lead to intestinal disorders, or suffer from annoying migraines, due to the vasodilating effect of the food. But don’t worry, a little bit of chocolate a day, of course, can’t hurt, indeed it can help us defeat it. stress and it will improve our sleep making us wake up more charged and satisfied. In this way the body will have benefits, such as more energy and physical endurance, useful for those who go to the gym or play sports. It is always recommended not to exceed the recommended doses.

Milk chocolate, unlike dark chocolate, is slightly less suitable as it is just a little more caloric. Milk chocolate even if it contains more fat, if it is contained it can still be eaten regularly every day, not compromising our weight, especially when included in a healthy and balanced diet that also includes sport. You can easily consume a small amount a day without gaining weight.

The only contraindications can only be to be careful of those suffering from particular allergies, even if it is not very frequent.