Cream. Territorial health, Maurizio Borghetti intervenes in the debate with Galmozzi and Piloni

One of the hottest and most pressing issues of the Cremasco concern not only autonomy, but also and above all the ability to offer adequate health services to the citizens of the ASST of Crema. According to Maurizio Borghettiradiologist at the Maggiore hospital and candidate for mayor of the center-right, “the recent interventions by Attilio Galmozzi (emergency room doctor and candidate for the city council for the center left) e Matteo Piloni (regional councilor of the Democratic Party), “point the finger at regione Lombardia, identified as the only responsible of the lack of services and of regional and local doctors, so much so as to fear attempts to downsize our hospital “. “It is already a good thing for everyone that the theme is not Covid19”.

Cuts to Italian healthcare

Borghetti asks to “leave aside the electoral campaign and political clashes at least for a moment. As explained by both of them, it would mean that the rest of Italy is better off and without devastators. Yet the Gimbe Foundation (well-known and important organization for scientific and health purposes in Bologna) reports 37 miliardi of cuts to the sItalian life in 10 yearsa figure that obviously cannot be attributed to a single region, however populated “.

The regional question

On the matter Piloni presented a question with a written answer addressed to the councilor Letizia Moratti: “I would like to know what initiatives are planned in order to support the Asst of Crema in identifying the health personnel necessary to strengthen its activities and how it is intended to revive the public health system in this part of the territory to make it attractive and effective. The Region cannot continue to unload the problem on the individual directions that move independently as, for example, it did with the resolution on night openings which, moreover, is limited to very few specialties, to a single clinic for Asst and without new resources. Not to mention the unique booking agenda that would allow the citizen to make a single phone call to find out about all the possibilities to book a visit, which had to be done from last November 1st and which, after years of announcements and failures, is still not there. ‘is, as Moratti herself admitted in recent days, once again due to the unavailability of private healthcare professionals, because their patient loyalty policy would suffer “.

“Problems in different regions “

Returning to Borghetti, “there are in fact serious problems of health shortage in regions other than Lombardy, different not only by dialect but also by political tradition in the reference years. I remain convinced that the best path is to address the general problems of sleisure without hiding anything, undertake to know the issue as much as possible, identify with correct relationships between and within the institutions the solutions for collective advantage and finally fight to achieve them, less (if not completely succeeded) for different purposes “. In view of the elections on 12 June, there is no shortage of time to present concrete proposals. Citizens are waiting confidently, given that waiting lists offer ample space for peace.