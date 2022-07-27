Creamy pineapple and coconut jelly, enjoy this exquisite homemade dessert

The jelly it’s a dessert that will never go out of style and is usually the favorite on those special occasions such as a birthday or simply to be enjoyed as a treat in the afternoons when the time has come to spice up the palate. In addition, its variety of colors, sizes, shapes and presentations allows to please all tastes.

But on this occasion, the flavor in charge of conquering your palate will be a delicious creamy pineapple coconut jelly, a fusion of tropical fruits that make a real delight when it comes to enjoying a good little dessert. Fortunately, this creation can be made easily and shared with the whole family of a recipe. homemade.

To enjoy the hour of dessert and leave aside the tasting of biscuits or cakes, this creamy pineapple coconut jelly You can replace the desire to try a craving for flavor. Here you can find the complete recipe to make it home form and pamper the family with delicious tropical flavors ideal for summer.

Gelatin is a dessert that you can present in the way you like best.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Ingredients:

2 cans condensed milk

2 cans evaporated milk

½ cup with cream coconut

1 cup with pineapple

20 gr of natural gelatin

½ cup of warm water

Preparation

Start by dissolving the gelatin with warm water, mix to avoid lumps and reserve.

For the jelly of coconut You must blend a can of condensed milk with a can of evaporated milk and the cream of coconut; add half of the previously hydrated and dissolved gelatin.

Grease a mold jelly and pour the previous preparation, take it to refrigeration for about 30 minutes, when it is firmer it is time to prepare the other flavor base pineapple.

Blend the pineapple with the rest of the gelatin and the other can of evaporated milk and the condensed milk. She empties over the jelly and refrigerate until set.

Unmold carefully and cut into slices. offers a delicious pineapple coconut jellyperfect for dessert time.