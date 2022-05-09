Creamy potatoes “express” recipe: How to make them in 20 minutes? | Chronicle

Without a doubt, the potatoes with cream They are the ideal combination to accompany any type of food. In addition, they are an easy dish, and at the same time, quick to make. Here are details of another unmissable recipe.

This inexpensive choice ends up being almost irresistible to the palate of those who are fans of potatoes in all their forms and preparations.

Despite the fact that it has the most basic ingredients, not everyone manages to cook creamed potatoes, and the vast majority only consume this dish when eating out, or when it is an important event.

The truth is that it is not a dish that we usually eat on a daily basis, since many have the false idea that it is a somewhat difficult meal to prepare.

With this recipe, in just 20 minutes, the creamed potatoes will be ready to enjoy with family or friends.

How to prepare this delicious dish

– The first thing to do to start with this recipe is wash the potatoes well which we are going to use.

– Then we must cut them into thin sliceswith a mandolin, or simply, with any knife that we have at hand.

– The next step is to prepare the sauce. For this, we must add butter and onion in a pot cut into various cubes.

The easy and quick recipe for the famous cream potatoes.



– Let both ingredients sauté for approximately 2 minutes, and then add the main ingredient: the milk cream.

– Having added the cream, we must beat the mixture very well, and then add a little warm milk, along with nutmeg, a pinch of salt and grated Parmesan cheese.

– Ultimately, we must preheat the oven to 180ºC or 350ºF. Once we have done this, place a layer of potatoes, along with the sauce. We must do this several times, until we have finished the potatoes.

– Baking time is only 15 minutes.

What ingredients should I use?

– 1/2 onion

– 1 cube of chicken broth

– 1 teaspoon of nutmeg

– 1 tablespoon of wheat flour

– Salt and pepper to taste.

– Grated Parmesan cheese.

– 200 cm3 of milk

With what can we accompany the potatoes to the cream

Fortunately, this rich side dish turns out to be easy to accompany, since, for example, it can be combined with any type of meat.

A simple baked chicken ends up becoming a unique dish if it is accompanied by some delicious creamed potatoes.

Likewise, meat or milanesas are also a good choice to share with this dish, since it is a smooth side dish.