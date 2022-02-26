Create a meal based on Skyrim and the result is delicious

A simple, healthy and spectacular dinner based on Skyrim

One of the details that really makes the world of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim feel alive, beyond the routines of the NPCs depending on the time of day, is the costumbrism of its interiors. If you go to a house or a tavern, it is normal to find food on the table or in the kitchen, whole dishes ready to eat or a whole banquet for the Jarls. Many such dishes have long been collected by the gaming community into what is known as the skyrim cookbook and from time to time there are players who are fond of cooking who share their results.

Like this Reddit user, who thought that the best thing for a romantic dinner as a couple was to make one of the Skyrim recipes with baked potatoes, grilled leeks with a steak or salmon, mead and sweet rolls. It is not that it is the most complicated dish that can be found in Skyrim, but the truth is that the result is the most appetizing.

This cooking and video game fan explains that, except for the mead, which he bought ready-made, the rest of the dinner was made by himself and he encourages the rest to try making it on a special occasion. “It was fun! And delicious, “he assures. If you don’t like this recipe, you can try any other from the Skyrim universe, from apple pie or stew” Le Magnifique “.

10 years after the release of Skyrim on PC, Xbox 360 and PS3, The Elder Scrolls VI is already in development, but it seems that it will be several years before it goes on sale or simply to see it in motion for the first time. Before Starfield will arrive, the new Bethesda that will be released on November 11, 2022 on Xbox Series X and PC. Will there be such appetizing food on the planets of Starfield?

