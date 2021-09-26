Create a video from a photo? Perspective that is a bit scary





The company whose technology fueled the sensational MyHeritage app, which turned classic family photos into realistic moving portraits, has returned to the fore with a new implementation of its technology: transform still photos into ultra-realistic videos, able to express whatever you want. D-ID’s “Speaking Portraits”, this is the name of the company, may seem like the infamous “deepfakes” created by artificial intelligence that have made headlines in the last couple of years, but the underlying technology is actually quite different and no training is required to implement and use the basic features.

D-ID, which debuted in 2018 with a distinctive “scrambling” facial recognition technology, debuted live with its new product, Speaking Portraits, last year. The company demonstrated a number of use cases, including using its new technology for create a multilingual TV host able to express different emotions, the creation of virtual chatbots for interactions with customer support, the development of training courses for professional development use and the creation of various video ad boxes, managed with interactive conversations. Both this new technology and D-ID’s partnership with MyHeritage, which saw the latter company’s app briefly conquer the top of Apple’s App Store rankings.

D-ID’s partnership with MyHeritage debuted in February, following an agreement with GoodTrust and a virtuous collaboration with Warner Bros for the making of Hugh Jackman’s “Reminiscence”. The pivot of D-ID consists, from a technical point of view, in bringing the photos to life and D-ID CEO and co-founder Gil Perry said the company chose this focus precisely because it was the existence of a very broad market that can be addressed towards this type of application is evident.

Big customers like Warner Bros., as well as an app dominating the App Store of a relatively unknown brand, would seem to support that assessment. Speaking Portraits, however, is aimed at customers, both large and small, and allows anyone to generate a Full HD video from a source image and add speeches recorded or generated from typed text. D-ID is launching the product with support for English, Spanish and Japanese, but plans to add more languages ​​in the future as the company is receiving numerous inquiries.

D-ID offers two basic categories of Talking Portrait, including a “Single Portrait”, which can be made using only a single still image and which features an animated head and the remaining static body parts, including the background of the image.

For a slightly more disturbing reality, there is an option “Trained character”, which requires submission of a 10-minute training video of the requested character, following the guidelines provided by the company. All this in order to be able to work on a custom and interchangeable background and using preset animation options for the body and hands of the character.

Famous is the demo that Perry showed live to reporters and which was created from a photo of him as a child. The photo was mapped to facial expressions performed by a sort of “human puppeteer”, who also voiced the script of what the talking version of “Gil in Portrait” said during the interaction between his current and younger selves. It was amazing to see how the speaker’s expressions were mirrored by the animated photo.

Of course, the ability to create photorealistic videos from a single photo that can convincingly look real is a bit of a hair-raising perspective. We have already seen far-reaching debates on the ethics of deepfakes, as well as various efforts across the industry to try to fingerprint and identify when intelligence generated very realistic, but nonetheless artificial, results. Perry told the press that D-ID is “eager to make sure it is used for good, not evil” and that to achieve this, they will work together with partners to define and communicate at the end of October. their “transparency and consent” commitments for the use of new technologies such as Speaking Portraits. The purpose of this commitment is to ensure that “users (but also investors) are not confused about what they are seeing and that the people involved give their consent”.

While D-ID wants to provide guarantees in its terms of use and public position against the misuse of this type of technology, Perry states that it “cannot do it alone”, which is why it will be necessary to ask both partners and competitors making part of the ecosystem of join forces for efforts to avoid abuse.

