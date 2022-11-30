create an ACT Observatory and 2 million to add 200 places in the Degree in Medicine, in the text

The General State Budgets (PGE) for 2023 has managed to save his first sieve in the Congress of Deputies after adding 165 ‘yes’. Specifically, the chamber has supported the accounts with the support of PSOE, Unidas Podemos, ERC, PNV, Bildu, PDeCAT, Más País, Coalición Canaria, Compromís and PRC. However, the original text presented by the Treasury It has undergone some additions in its section on investments linked to health as part of the conditions of some formations for its support.

Now the PGE will be sent to the Senate, where it will continue its parliamentary process, having obtained the support of the Lower House. Among the modifications contemplated, amendments that contemplate the creation of a Observatory of Eating Disorderstransacted by the Government together with the party led by Iñigo Errejón.

According to the text that was presented, the body in question —which would bring a million euros— would work together with associations with the aim of “collect data and propose solutions from the public administration to alleviate the ACT pandemic suffered by many people in our country”.

In the same way, measures have been agreed with Bildu in the training field, since the commitment to add 200 new first-year Degree places for Family Medicine has been started. Thus, the agreement carries with it the promise of 2 million additionalwhich would be added to the game of 50 million for Universities (Advanced by Minister María Jesús Montero) with the aim of increasing the number of vacancies for students starting a Medicine course by 1,000.

On the opposite side was the veto of the Partido Popular, Ciudadanos and JuntsXCat amendments, which during the day of debate on section 26 highlighted the central executive’s refusal to even debate their proposals in parliament to solve the deficit of professionals in the National Health System (SNS), specify a National Suicide Prevention Plan or speed up the authorization of innovative medicines in Spain.

