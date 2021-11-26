PosteMobile amazes once again with a truly incredible promotion on the occasion of Black Friday 2021. That’s what it is all about.

There are many expenses which we regularly find ourselves having to support and which inevitably end up affecting the family budget. It is therefore not surprising that more and more people decide to limit consumption, in order to save a few euros. It is precisely in this context that many are eagerly awaiting the Black Friday, so you can shop and save a lot of money.

Well, in this context the promotion of PosteMobile, which just around the corner of the most famous discount day of the year has decided to outperform the competition with a truly incredible offer. So let’s go into the details and see what it consists of and above all how much it costs.

Black Friday 2021, PosteMobile beats the competition: Create me WOW 50 Giga for € 5.90 per month

Waiting for Black Friday which will offer the possibility to buy many products at incredible prices also in 2021, it will be interesting to know that PosteMobile has decided to outperform the competition with a truly incredible promotion. In fact, on the occasion of the most famous and awaited discount period of the year, the promotion Create me WOW 50 Giga at € 5.90 per month.

Starting from 24 to 28 November 2021, in fact, it is possible to subscribe to this offer which allows you to have unlimited minutes and text messages, but also 10 GB of data traffic and a bonus of an additional 40 GB of traffic, for a cost of € 5.90 per month. The cost is charged to the remaining credit of the SIM at the time of activation and then every month. The additional 40 GB bonus will be available within 24 hours of SIM activation.

Starting from the second month it is possible to take advantage of the total 50 Giga, given by the 10 basic Giga and the 40 bonus. Also in this case the mechanism of credit. In particular, thanks to this offer it will be possible to take advantage of every month 50 GB in total, which correspond to 51,200 credits, each of which is scaled after 1MB of navigation.

In order to activate this offer, you can either activate a new number that carry out portability by another operator. The price to be incurred for the purchase of the SIM is equal to 20 euros, with 10 euros of traffic included. Shipping is free. If all this were not enough, the offer includes at no additional cost the services You seek and Call now, the credit check on the number 401212, the call waiting and the hotspot service.