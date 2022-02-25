Create such a brutal realistic illustration of the Minecraft Warden that it will blow your mind

It looks like a monster out of The Witcher 3

Announced at Minecraft Live 2020, the Warden is coming to Minecraft as part of the Wild Update expected in 2022. It is a powerful new enemy from scary looking and stronger than the game bosses. If its appearance in the form of Minecraft cubes does not scare you, perhaps this illustration of a fan will cause you some other nightmare, its creators advanced. As scary as mines, dungeons or the Nether can be, in general, Minecraft is a game for all audiences.

Minecraft’s Wild Update is set to bring some terrifying things, and one of them is this Warden, who will be summoned by sculk screechers. It is said that he is the creature with the most life and strength in all of Minecraft, although he is a blind enemy that is oriented by the vibrations that his chest emits. “The souls in his chest create a low, throbbing heartbeat soundon par with the darkness effect”, can be read on the Minecraft Wiki.

This realistic design of a Minecraft Warden looks more like the Leshen from The Witcher 3 that nothing that has been seen in Minecraft, in the form of cubes, is no longer so scary. Although Minecraft has always managed to give respect in the dark of mines, dungeons and in the Nether, we will see how this Warden behaves.

At the moment, this Wild Update, the minecraft version 1.19, does not yet have a specific release date for this 2022. We know that it will add a new biome, Deep Dark, and a lot of flora and fauna on the surface, such as new frogs and more options for tadpoles. Also part of the latest update with experimental Minecraft content. Also new enemies, building blocks, etc. It aims to be a very important update.

