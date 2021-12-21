Create your NFT even without programming language: here’s how

The last meeting of Legal Hackers Rome was an opportunity to provide a very simple demonstration on how to create an NFT, that is a cryptographic token that stands out from Bitcoin-like cryptocurrencies for its characteristic infungibility, representing a single asset within the blockchain. In fact, the process of creating an NFT it is quite simple and affordable even for those who do not have a basic knowledge of programming languages, also thanks to the functions that are made available directly by the most well-known NFT marketplaces, which allow the user to proceed, through a guided process, to the creation of the token.

We want to retrace the various steps below in order to create an NFT, giving the reader the opportunity to understand how to proceed in complete autonomy, also evaluating the various options that can be evaluated.

How to create an NFT: the asset

The asset is the digital object that we intend to tokenize as an NFT. It can be an image, a video, a gif, a song, in short, any digital content that we want to attest to its existence and, in particular, its attributability to us. It should be noted that in reality an NFT is a smart contract that is specially created and certified on the blockchain at the moment in which we decide to “mint” (i.e. to realize) the Non Fungible Token. Each token has a unique tokenURI which contains the asset metadata – according to a particular scheme – and which indicate the characteristics of the NFT (description, name, reference file, etc).

The role of the blockchain

Most of the NFTs are now present on the Ethereum blockchain, taking advantage of two programming standards present on this system such as ERC-721 and ERC1155, which allow you to create non-fungible tokens. On Ethereum it is also interesting to report a new standard called ITEMS, created by some Italian developers, which has the advantage of being able to manage, with a single smart contract, different types of tokens (both fungible and non-fungible) thus managing to optimize the GAS (i.e. currency that is used on Ethereum to be able to execute smart contracts) necessary for the creation of NFTs.

The wide diffusion of Ethereum as a blockchain for the creation and circulation of NFTs has led to an exponential increase in transaction costs. Other alternatives such as Binance Smart Chain (BNC), Solana, Polygon, Algorand, and various others have therefore also spread in more recent times.

It should be noted that once an NFT has been created on a blockchain it is possible to exchange it only on the same (or on the platforms that are based on that particular blockchain), since the transactions are controlled by the smart contract that has been released in it. This means that if you decide to create an NFT on Solana it will not be possible to manage it on Ethereum (while through the Binance Smart Chain you can develop dApps and smart contracts on Ethereum).

The marketplaces

The NFT ecosystem has expanded widely in recent months, thanks also to the spread of various marketplaces on which the visualization and exchange of the created tokens is facilitated. Marketplaces are also distinguished according to the blockchain on which they allow the exchange and creation of NFTs; on Ethereum the most famous are OpenSea (which also allows you to manage tokens on Polygon), Rarible, Superrare, KnownOrigin and other dozens of more or less specialized sites (such as Curio, Niftys and others also linked to specific video games), while for others blockchain it will be necessary to land on marketplaces dedicated to them (such as Solsea for Solana).

Having clarified the ecosystem in which NFTs move, it is possible to examine the various steps necessary to create them. We will rely on Ethereum, being the most widespread, and we will analyze the creation of an NFT through OpenSea, and then carry out some more advanced final considerations.

Wallet and cryptocurrency

In order to create an NFt it is necessary to have the necessary cryptocurrency to pay the fees required to validate the transaction. It will therefore be advisable to purchase the relative amount at a virtual currency exchange (considering that the creation costs vary depending on the amount of transactions and the exchange value of the cryptocurrency). It is also essential to have a wallet (the most used is Metamask) that works as a plugin of the major browsers and create an account (without forgetting to write down in a safe place the “seed phrase” that is indicated when creating the account) .

At this point, the cryptocurrencies purchased in the wallet will be transferred in order to have them available for the creation of the NFT.

Creating the NFT: the step by step procedure

So now is the time to create an NFT. To do this, without having to put your hand to programming code, you can browse the OpenSea site and authenticate by connecting the Metamask wallet (this authentication method applies to all Web 3.0 sites). On OpenSea the navigation menu allows us to select the “create” button that takes us to the page that allows, in fact, to “mint” an NFT (thus creating the related smart contract on Ethereum).

The process it’s really that simple: it is sufficient to select the file (with a maximum size of 100MB) in one of the formats supported by the platform, the name we want to give, an external link that will be displayed on OpenSea to provide more information, the description as well as the collection to which the ‘NFT (within OpenSea). It is also possible to insert optional information, as well as “unlockable” content only by the owner of the NFT.

At this point we will need to decide the amount of tokens we want to create (but for now only one NFT per file is available in this mode). By selecting the create key in fact, our NFT is created, which will also appear in our wallet.

As you can see at the time of creation no commissions are applied (a simple circumstance to verify since Metamask opens showing the amount of the same). This is the cd. “Lazy minting”. This is because the platform actually applies a “one time fee” at the time of registration. The commission on the creation of the token is applied at a later time, i.e. when we decide to sell it or transfer it to another user.

The alternatives

The creation of an NFT implies the creation of a smart contract, according to the standards already mentioned above. Clearly, therefore, that the process we have described above can also be achieved by directly writing the code and the release of the related smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. In this hypothesis, as it is easy to imagine, the process is much more complicated, but there are also platforms, such as Mintbase, which allow it to be simplified.

