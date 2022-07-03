Creatine in supplement causes kidney damage in Puerto Rican patient

The patient was given aggressive hydration until his creatinine levels were within normal ranges.

Dr. Glorymar López Garayúa, resident of the Mayagüez Medical Center Family Medicine program. Photo: capture of an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Creatine serves as a supplement not regulated or prescribed, highly used among practitioners of athletics or other sports or people who regularly exercise to improve the performance of each activity.

It has had a favorable recognition if taken into account mg dose per dayfor five days, in healthy adults.

However, in people with kidney function failure, it has been seen that it can cause an acute development of this organ. It can also occur in patients who are using nephrotoxic drugs and consume this type of supplementation.

That was precisely what happened in a patient 30-year-old Puerto Rican, who arrived at the Mayagüez Medical Center (MMC), who presented upper quadrant symptoms right, about a month and had worsened in recent days.

“The patient reported that in these last days I started a new routine of exercises and that two months ago he used the creatine supplement in a dose of 5 milligrams daily. This patient had no history of kidney disease in his family, nor any type of habit that is considered toxic to the body, ”explained Dr. Glorymar López Garayúa, part of the MMC residence.

“The creatinine lab levels in the patient they were elevated,” he added, adding that the doctors were monitoring these levels, so the patient was admitted to the hospital. hospital for acute kidney injury.

After several studies, he included a renal sonogram, which showed normal anatomical function. However, when a calculation was made of his FENa -a calculation based on the concentrations of sodium and creatinine in blood and urine- and levels were found that were consistent with intrinsic damage to the kidney, probably due to the use of nephrotoxic drugs (which the patient denied using). ) or the use of creatine, which in turn was used at incorrect levels of 5 milligrams, instead of a recommended dose of 3 milligrams, Dr. López also explained.

During the follow-up of the patient, his diuresis and laboratory levels related to renal function improved, he added.

This clinical case on the island brings with it the awareness of care in the consumption of unregulated supplements or used in incorrect dosages.

See the case presentation here: