Creation of the Rural Medical Museum Foundation

Julio Ancochea, president of Asomega; Miguel Carrero, president of PSN; and Martelo Villar, president of the Galician Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery.

National Health Insurance (PSN), the Association of Galician Doctors (Asomega) and the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Galicia have joined forces to become founders-promoters of a new institution: the Foundation of the Rural Medical Museum. It is an initiative that was born from the hand of the Association of the Rural Medical Museum of Maceda (Orense) created in 2019 by Dr. José Manuel Lage with the aim of recognizing the immense work carried out by the Rural Medicine professionals. The signatories of this agreement have been, on behalf of PSN, Miguel Carrero; by Asomega, Julio Ancochea; and by the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Galicia, Martelo Villar, and by the Association of the Rural Medical Museum, José Manuel Lage.

Among the founding purposes of the new institution, the promotion and development of excellence in the activity of the rural doctor and the memory management of these professionals. Similarly, it is intended to contribute to the extension of the concepts of quality, excellence and humanization among medical professionals, with special emphasis on the field of Rural Medicine, as well as promoting the training and knowledge management among professionals. To this end, the foundation is expected to play an active role in the organization and promotion of conferences, Seminar courses or awards related to humanization, quality and the search for excellence in professional practice.

Additionally, this foundation may join other entitiespublic or private, whose collaboration contributes to promote the founding purposes of the same.