Creative Directors Everywhere – The Post

Emily Ratajkowski, Prince Harry, Kendall Jenner, Drew Barrymore, Cardi B and A $ AP Rocky have one thing in common, besides being celebrities in very different merits, talents or simple circumstances: they have all joined companies with roles. almost always described as creative or artistic directors. Rapper A $ AP Rocky is, for example, the “guest artistic director” – that is, as an outsider, more occasionally – of the PacSun clothing brand, while the model Kendall Jenner is the creative director of Fwrd, an online boutique of luxury clothing and accessories.

That of entrusting creative roles to personalities of music and entertainment is in fact a new and increasingly frequent trend among fashion companies, especially when it comes to little-known and medium-sized companies.

Technically, the role of creative director can be found in the most diverse fields, not just in fashion. Its task is to outline the vision behind a given project, taking care of its creative aspects, making the important decisions and coordinating the development of content generally together with a team of people. There are creative directors who deal with films, events, advertising campaigns, video games and of course fashion brands. Sometimes a creative director can also perform the duties of an artistic director, which however is a different and more relevant role to the image of a product (it mainly concerns the visual aspects and aesthetics, in essence).

In fashion houses, the creative director is the top and most important role, the figure who directs the designers (those who actually design the garments), develops the projects and takes care of the brand image in all contexts in which it must work. from catwalks to social networks. It’s a role that has become important especially in recent years – Timberland named his only in 2018 – thanks to the work of creative directors who are now appreciated and celebrated, personalities such as Alessandro Michele (Gucci), Demna Gvasalia (Balenciaga) and Virgil Abloh (Louis Vuitton, Off-White).

Olivier Rousteing, who became creative director of Balmain at the age of 25, gives an idea of ​​the importance of the role: he led the brand to exceed one million followers on Instagram (one of the first to do so) and started the collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics, the company of Kylie Jenner cosmetics. A documentary was also shot on Rousteing, produced by Netflix, which is called Wonder Boy and tells his story and his work.

But if in the big fashion houses the creative directors are people who have become famous precisely because of their role, in other more niche companies the opposite happens: that is, it is already famous people who often become creative directors. “Once upon a time, famous people signed contracts with brands, becoming their” face “or” testimonial “” he wrote on New York Times Valeriya Safronova. «Then with the advent of social networks came the wave of“ brand ambassadors ”. Now, a title once reserved for the heads of fashion houses […] appears in the curricula of actors, singers and models ».

Aside from Garnier, whose creative director is actress Drew Barrymore, companies that cater to celebrities are usually little known. But that’s a communicative advantage, according to communication and media teacher Susan Douglas. Speaking with the New York TimesDouglas said that “these niche companies” don’t want to be perceived as big multinationals and claim they know what people want: “Authenticity is the most valuable currency today.”

In this sense, being a creative director rather than a “brand ambassador” has a different meaning. The second role, says Douglas, ‘suggests no particular contribution or talent. But “creative director” instead gives the idea that you have a combination of creative and managerial skills ».

Andrea McDonnell, a communications lecturer at Providence College, describes this system as “double validation”: that is, while the celebrity becomes a sort of stand-in and testimonial for the brand, the company’s qualities reflect or embellish the qualities associated with celebrity. . This is the case, for example, of Cardi B, American rapper and new creative director of Playboy: «His personal image revolves around emancipated sexuality. She is a female who becomes part of a context that by definition has always been male-centered, ”says McDonnell.

Of course, not all celebrities are fully involved in projects, and it is unclear to what extent the title of “creative director” is more of a facade than anything else, writes Safronova.

In the case of Dakota Johnson, an actress known for the series film Fifty shades and creative director of the Maude company, which specializes in sexual well-being, the involvement of a celebrity was not expected. The founder of the company, Eva Goicochea, told al New York Times that Johnson had been selected as part of an agreement with certain investors. In reality, however, Goicochea thinks that it is not always worthwhile to involve famous people: «A lot of people think that they are hens that lay the golden eggs, who post something on social networks and automatically make you a lot of money. Maybe that’s how it works in the short term, but there are also potential drawbacks. ‘

For example, celebrities can get in trouble for something they have said or done, an eventuality more and more frequent in the context of great attention and sensitivity to the words and behavior of public figures favored by social networks. With the risk therefore of compromising the image of the company, or at least of pulling it in the midst of situations that it would prefer to avoid. Another risk, says Goicochea, is that the brand revolves too much around the famous person, and the meaning of the message that the brand would like to convey is lost.

Goicochea’s advice for businessmen and women entrepreneurs who think they want to work with a celebrity is to delve deeply into her story to avoid the unexpected: “After all, maintaining a positive and unmistakable public image is becoming more and more important.”

– Read also: The identity crisis of jeans