Creator of Dogecoin criticizes Mozilla’s decision to suspend crypto donations

The Mozilla Foundation’s reverse on crypto donations provoked a reaction from the creator of the world’s first meme-coin.

On December 31, 2021, Mozilla, the makers of the Firefox browser, has posted a tweet with a BitPay donation link, stating that the company would begin accepting crypto such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Ether (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) in the form of donations.

However, less than a week later, the donation campaign was stopped following the negative reaction from users and the programmer Jamie Zawinski, one of the co-founders of Mozilla. In Zawinski’s opinion, everyone involved should “ashamed of the decision to collaborate with scammers who set the planet on fire.“

Later Zawinski also published a post on his blog stating that in his opinion the business model of the crypto industry is surreal: “They only produce pollution, nothing else, and turn it into money.“

Following this, Mozilla decided to stop crypto donations, and organize an internal meeting on the impact of crypto on the environment. The company said it will review its crypto donation policy and analyze whether they are in line with its climate goals.

In response to this, Dogecoin creator Billy Markus posted a tweet expressing his disapproval of Mozilla’s decision, highlighting the environmental impact of banknotes and traditional banking infrastructure:

“Thank you for succumbing to the ignorant and extremist internet mafia. Wait for them to find out the environmental cost of banknotes and the entire banking infrastructure. I’m sure they will be equally angry about their own constant impact on the environment. “

In early 2021 Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, announced that the company would have stopped accepting BTC, citing environmental concerns as the main reason for this choice. Following this, many in the industry have started devising ways to make cryptocurrencies more eco-friendly.

Last November, in an interview with Cointelegraph, Alex Salnikov, co-founder and production manager of the NFT Rarible marketplace, commented that the pressure on crypto towards eco-sustainability could be a good incentive for the industry. He added: