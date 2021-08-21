Creators OnlyFans in revolt to stop explicit content

There are many creators who, in these hours, are spreading public messages in total disagreement with the decision of OnlyFans to ban sexually explicit content from the platform. It is known that, through OnlyFans, several people have obtained revenues, making their experience on the platform a real business. As we have already explained, however, OnlyFans has decided to block the sexually explicit content category to meet a request from its investors and banks that offer support and assistance to the platform’s services.

Creators OnlyFans in revolt with the choice of the platform

In Italy, a certain type of debate has already started on Twitter. It is highlighted – for example, Barbie Xanax did – that stopping certain content will mean the loss of what has become a real job, for example, for sex workers. Furthermore, doing so would push several people to use alternative platforms, perhaps with even lower security standards than those of OnlyFans. Interventions of this kind are part of a comparison with all those who, at the news beaten in the past few hours, have given a positive value.

Obviously, the debate is much broader and also involves other creators of the platform, globally. Someone, like Camila Elle (21-year-old creator of OnlyFans, whose statements were reported by the Daily Mail), said she felt “used” by this sudden turn of OnlyFans; another creator like Ona Artist spoke of the “betrayal” of the platform.