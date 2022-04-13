Creators will now be able to monetize in the metaverse: Meta and Horizon Worlds

(Photo: Goal)

Horizon Worlds Y Goal they are testing new features to monetize in the metaverse. That way, users will be able to cbuy and sell digital goods, services, experiences and more within the metaverse.

It should be remembered that Horizon Worlds is the metaverse of Meta, the matrix of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. It is currently available in United States and Canadato be able to access this virtual world it is necessary to have a virtual reality viewer (VR) Oculus Quest.

As anticipated, users must create an avatar to access the metaverse. In this digital space, people can meet their friends to attend concerts, go to exhibitions and more. The bet is that in the future the metaverse will be a space where people have a second life.

(Photo: Screenshot/Meta)

Meta hopes that the new features will help users achieve a new level of creativity and provide them with new monetization opportunities. “They will have more freedom to find a new business model that works for them.”

With these new tools, Meta makes available to people over the age of 18 who live in Canada and the United States, more options to earn a living in the digital world. “Creators who sell items will see a Trade tab and a gadget when in Create mode that allows them to create items that can be bought.”

In addition to having integrated purchases, Meta is starting to test a bonus program for the creators of Horizon Worlds that will be available in the United States. These will be released in the form of goal-oriented monthly programs that will be paid at the end of the month.

(Photo: Goal)

To carry out the project, the company announced that the Horizon Creators Fund was increased by US$10 millionannounced last October, which has been used to provide resources to the creators of Horizon Worlds.

“These kinds of tools are steps toward our long term vision for the metaverse where creators can make a living and people can shop digital goods, services, and experiences”, Meta pointed out.

Participants in this or any other Meta monetization programs, such as creator bonuses, must adhere to the policies of Horizon Worlds, including the VR Conduct Policy in order to receive earnings. Likewise, if there is something that might violate the policies, a report can be submitted for Meta members to review.

(Photo: Goal)

The parent company of Facebookwhich changed its name to Meta last year, has invested heavily in virtual and augmented reality to reflect its new take on the metaverse, a futuristic key idea consisting of a network of virtual environmentssa that are accessed through different devices and where users can work, socialize and play.

The company Compete with new players in the virtual world where terrain, buildings, avatars and even names can be bought and sold as non-fungible tokens, or blockchain-based virtual assets. The market for these assets skyrocketed last year, with sales sometimes reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Horizon Worlds, an extensive social VR platform, and Horizon Venues, which focuses on virtual events, are some of the first samples of metaverse-type spaces developed by Meta.

(With information from Reuters)

KEEP READING:

Keys to save battery on the cell phone while using WhatsApp

Apple double charger: images are filtered before its launch

These PS3 and PS Vita titles can no longer be played on any Sony console