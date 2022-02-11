Credem is the most “solid” Italian institute – Corriere.it

When the pandemic broke out over a year and a half ago, many feared that banks would face a new setback, on the one hand due to the increase in loans that are no longer due, the so-called NPLs or non-performing loansbecause of the economic difficulties of businesses and consumers, caused by restrictions, lockdowns and blocking of activities, on the other because they could not carry on the capital strengthening imposed by the European Central Bank after the great financial crisis of 2007. Instead it did not happen.The 118 major European banks, directly supervised by the ECB, emerged from the pandemic firmer than before, with a slight improvement in capital and liquidity requirements. And a surprise (but a confirmation): the primacy of Credem, which is accredited as the most solid commercial bank in Italy and in Europe. Here, the complete ranking.

They remain six banks of the 118 supervised by the ECB which in September had a lower level of capital than required. A lower number than a year earlier, and with two of the six banks that in the final part of 2021 would have filled the gap by 2021.



The scores of the banks The Serp classification, acronym for Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process, derives from the regulation on capital requirements, which aims to strengthen market discipline and ensure that investors and depositors are sufficiently informed about the solvency of credit institutions. Well, the eurozone banks show a slight improvement in the requirements of risk-weighted assets from 14.9% to 15.1% in 2022while Cet1 capital rises from 10.5% to 10.6%. Therefore, according to the Supervisory Board of the ECB, led by the Italian Andrea Enria, it shows us that most banks operate at levels of capital higher than those dictated by capital requirements and guidelines.

I have to be honest – admits Enria – when the pandemic broke out over a year and a half ago, I was worried because I thought it would stop the improvements made in budget cleansing and budget strengthening but this did not happen. Npls aren’t a cause for concern at the moment, Enria said and he recalled that the npe ratio in the third quarter of 2.2%, at absolute lows since the creation of European supervision, recognizing that the banks that are able to tackle this problem.

The ranking As we anticipated, the primacy of solidity among commercial banks belongs to Credito Emilianoofficially in third place, because the two French institutions in first and second place in the standings (Caisse de Refinancement de l’Habitat and Sfil SA do not engage in actual banking. Bnp Paribas, the French group that controls Bnl in Italyranks 11th, followed by the Spanish group Santander. Then another Spanish institute, the BBVA. The Agricole credit in 14th place. The second Italian bank for solidity Mediobanca (17th place). The Spanish girl Caixa Banksaved by the state after the great financial crisis, in 19th place. Unicredit (in 28 place) precedes Intesa Sanpaolo (29). General Societychaired by former ECB banker Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, at 57% place. To find another Italian bank we have to go down to 65, with Banco Bpm. Bper in 72 place. The Monte dei Paschi di Siena, controlled by the state, all’87 place. At 92 we find the People’s Bank of Sondrio. The Genoese Carige in 106 place. A few surprises: Deutsche Bankthe first German bank is ranked only at 82 posto, while the competitor Commerzbank at 45.

