Credence’s mother and her connection to Voldemort

MADRID, 14 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

One of the biggest unknowns left ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ was if Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) was really Aurelius Dumbledorewhich meant that he was related to the iconic magician played by Jude Law this prequel franchise and spin-off ‘Harry Potter’. Although ‘The secrets of Dumbledore’ has confirmed what their blood ties arehas raised new questions that the saga will have to answer.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

Upon revealing that Credence was not Corvus Lestrange, but Aurelius Dumbledore, fans began to wonder who exactly the young man could be. The most die-hard fans knew that it was practically impossible that he was the brother of Albus Dumbledore. In the book ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ It is where it was possible to know that he only had two brothers: Aberforth and Ariana and the three were children of Percival and Kendra Dumbledore.

Finally, on the tape it is revealed what Credence is the nephew of the Hogwarts professor, being the lost son of his brother Aberforth. It was a logical decision, since it was unfeasible for him to be a fourth Dumbledore brother, since he is visibly younger than the characters played by Jude Law and Richard Coyle and it should be remembered that when Credence was born, Percival was locked up in Azkaban and Kendra was already dead, because she was murdered by Ariana in 1899 and Aurelius was born in 1901.

Aberforth himself confesses his paternity on the tape and that Credence was the fruit of a love of youth but that the woman he loved so much died in childbirth, causing him to be unable to take care of his own offspring, which caused the little one to be given up for adoption, something that only Leta Lestrange (Zoë Kravitz) knew.

However, the identity of the beloved is never revealed And important fact, she was not married to Aberforth and this is where the theories arise: what if that lost love was related to Lord Voldemort? Although the first thing that arises is that he may be linked to the Lestranges, this is ruled out, since Leta did not recognize Credence as her family. He would not be related to the Malfoys either, not having any physical characteristics of the members of Lucius’s clan and his son Draco.

So, how could he be related to Voldemort? The Dark Lord was of mixed blood, which forces one to discard his paternal side, the Riddles, and look to his maternal family, the Gaunts. His mother, Merope, is a descendant of Salazar Slytherin.founder of the house that gives its name to Hogwarts, and was the one who betrayed her family by falling in love with a muggle, who made him drink a love potion to make him marry her and thus beget Tom Riddle son.

Although ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ talks about Voldemort’s family, there was one member of the Gaunt clan who is barely mentioned: Mrs. Gaunt, mother of Merope and Morfin and wife of Marvolo. It would not be surprising if the young woman with whom Aberforth fell in love was related to the Gaunts by maternal line, sister of Merope’s mother (since she died in childbirth) and thus the connection with He-who-must-not-be-born. be named.

In the hypothetical case that Credence was Merope’s cousin, who was born just six years after him, this would make him and Voldemort second cousins. In case this theory is confirmed, something that the fourth installment of the franchise should do, this would link more, if possible, to the saga ‘Fantastic animals’ with the ‘Harry Potter’as well as explain the importance of Credence.

Being an Obscurial, like Ariana, Albus and Aberforth’s little sister, Credence has trouble taming his magic. Now that he has gone over to the good side after betraying Grindelwald, it may turn out to be a fundamental piece not only for the confrontation between Dumbledore and his former lovealready broken the blood pact, but also regarding the fact that the future director of Hogwarts decided to help Tom Riddle in studying at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to prevent him from having a fate similar to that of Credence.