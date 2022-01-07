Credit Agricole on Carige, Clash With Bper Opens By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Banca Carige (MI 🙂 extends its rally on the eve and leaps 8% on the expression of interest of Credit Agricole (PA 🙂 towards the Ligurian bank controlled by the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund.

According to the press, the French agricultural credit would have made an offer to take over Carige at the price of one euro, with a request for additional capital for 700 million euros and a subsequent takeover bid on the remaining capital, rumors denied by the Fund yesterday evening. for a matter of ritual what else.

In a note, the Fitd stated that it “did not consider it appropriate to comment on the content of the indiscretions, nor to correct some inaccurate quantitative indications contained therein”. But the purchases on the share (+ 13% in two sessions) indicate, in addition to the enthusiasm for the M&A operations of the banks, that a proposal on the table of the Fitd has actually arrived.

Upon Consob’s request, the Fund then confirmed that “a process aimed at collecting expressions of interest in relation to the disposal of the investment in Banca Carige (MI 🙂 “, and to have received” preliminary and non-binding “offers. Offers, including that of Bper Banca (MI 🙂 which” are in the evaluation phase “with the preliminary activity that” will be completed in a short time , probably on Monday “, that is when the Management Committee of the Fund will meet.

Fight with Bper

The interest of the French giant, already very profitable in Italy after the acquisition of Creval (MI 🙂 last year, opens a direct confrontation with Bper Banca (MI :), given that a few weeks ago it was the Emilian bank controlled by Unipol (MI 🙂 to present a first offer at 1 euro per share for the Genoese bank.

The bank remains at the window but the requests of the Emilian popular were, however, considered too high (1 billion of new capital) by the Fitd due to the new statute, which after the bailout of the Popolare di Bari, put a ceiling on new resources to be allocated to the companies in charge.

The Fund’s choices are subject to the ECB’s deadline, which explicitly requested the Fitd for a written commitment by 31 January to recapitalize Carige “at the turn of the summer” and with “at least 400 million” to reorder the accounts and ratios in the event that concretized the operations now on the management table.

Cerberus looms

Between the two quarrels the third enjoys. In addition to Bper e Credit Agricole Italy, press rumors have also indicated in recent days the possible interest of the American private equity fund Cerberus, again at one euro per share.

But despite the fact that private equity is becoming very fashionable in Italy in this period, according to various operators, the Fitd could turn to banking institutions capable of ensuring a certain continuity in Carige and that do not work on leverage and buyouts like PE funds.

Meanwhile, since the return of the stock market which took place on 27 July 2021 at € 0.63 per share after more than two years of stoppage (December 2018), the stock of Carige (MI 🙂 is up by 37% to € 0.863.