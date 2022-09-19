Credit Bureau, do I have a LC key if I restructured my debt?

The Credit Bureau is a Credit Information Society (SIC), that is, a private company whose function is to collect and manage the data of the financial products that are granted in the country, as well as the payment behavior reported by accredited persons at the time of honoring the commitments they acquired.

As you can see, it is more than just a simple blacklist of indebted people, because all the information there is reflected, not only the debts, but also when you worry about being an excellent debtor who stays up to date by complying on time with the monthly payments as agreed from the beginning.

But in the event that you do have debt problems, you should also know that a series of keys may appear on your Special Credit Reportwhat makes up your credit history and that they can tarnish the image you have as a possible client before the banks in case you later want to apply for a loan or credit card. An example is the LC-keywhich is an indication that you restructured your debt with a remove.

With keys like this, a financial institution can make its decision on whether it is convenient to lend you money or not, since it allows it to draw its conclusions on whether you have a favorable credit history. In that sense, the LC key can close the doors to some financing or, in any case, make future credits more expensive with a higher interest rate to counteract that risk that accrediting you represents, judging by your background, which can also lower your rating in the score.

As it can be inferred that there is a risk for the bank that you will fall into default or that you have solved a debt problem with the instrument of a haircut in the past, it is possible that the entity simply chooses to deny your request.

This is because finding that concept in the history will give the clue that you used a deduction, to negotiate the payment of an amount less than what you had to pay, in order to consider the debt closed at once.

Especially, if this notation is accompanied in your credit history with the key 97 will report that you not only resorted to that mechanism to settle the debt, forgiving a part, but that you dragged that debt for twelve months before.

Regarding the deduction itself, it is important to know that it is an agreement reached between a debtor and his creditor, where the latter grants a discount to the total amount as long as the delinquent person covers the amount and the matter remains closed.

It can be a great relief at the moment, but the institution losing money to help you get out of debt does not go unnoticed and in the future you may see more inconveniences. Therefore, you can better approach your creditor as soon as possible to propose a debt restructuring and find a solution so that you can take over the payments and settle the amount you owe in full to avoid the negative effects of having this key.

