Credit cards and current accounts: how checks change

Cross-checks by the taxman on current accounts And credit cards (with related expenses and handling), to “find” the tax evaders.

The Privacy Guarantor has given the green light to the draft decree that will allow theRevenue Agencyto create a dataset containing a list of taxpayers who may be subject to targeted checks as they are classified, through the use of specific algorithms and artificial intelligence, at risk of evasion.

This is an extremely “impactful” measure in terms of confidentiality of personal and sensitive data, so much so that it pushes theAuthority to “take the field” to verify compliance with privacy. After the “conditional” ok by the guarantor of the text, especially with regard to the sensitive taxpayers regarding health, the Agency will be able to start the real experimentation which, however, will hardly be able to start before the autumn.

But let’s see better what it is.

The draft decree provides for the creation of two dataset, a first will be for analysis and a second for control. Specifically, the first will concern the creation of a list that will serve, based on criteria of “tax risk“, to analyze the data of a specific group of taxpayers.

The data analyzed will be a set of information including opening and closing balances of current accounts, data on real estate and movable assets, utilities and expenses from which deductions are derived.

In fact, therefore, in addition to the data of the current accounts of the Italians, the data that will be analyzed may concern:

credit card movements,

movable and real estate assets

active mortgages and insurance

the existence of previous checks and investigations

tax returns

All the taxpayers included in the first list will merge into the second which will be, instead, of control; therefore, the people who, based on the first list, will be assessed as at “risk”, may be subject to control activities (some of which are of a “spontaneous” type, for example by sending letters of compliance).

The “spy” will be given, for example, by the excess expenditure compared to the declared income or because the tax elements are similar to those of subjects already discovered to under-invoice.

This second list will be kept by the tax authorities for 10 years, period within which the checks can start even if – precisely to avoid risks due to privacy – the names will be pseudonymised. In the meantime, following the decision of the Supreme Court which was written about in a previous article de IlGiornale.Itthe taxman will be able to “trigger financial assessments on the Bank account when the expenses made for purchases concerning, for example, what concerns the family (but it is valid in any other case) are not congruous between what is earned and the actual sum spent: at that point it will be necessary to give adequate justification “.