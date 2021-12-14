Credit fraud, almost one case a day. Purchases have increased to over 20 thousand euros

According to the Crif, online scams with identity theft are back to gallop



In the first six months of 2021 there were 152: the Bergamasca third after Milan and Brescia.

Basically one a day. These are credit scams in the Bergamo area, one of the most subtle crimes in which to fall victim.

According to the analysis of the Crif, among the main companies specialized in credit information, these frauds have returned to gallop: in the first half of 2021 there were 152 in the Bergamo area (precisely almost one every 24 hours) and in total 1,506 in the whole of Lombardy ( second region of Italy), with an increase of 3% compared to the same period in 2020. The Milanese, with 560 credit scams in six months, ranks first in the region; the podium is completed by Brescia (165) and then precisely by Bergamo (152). Instead, there are 143 cases in the province of Varese, 116 in Pavia, 109 in Monza, 74 cases in Como, 62 in Mantua, 53 in Cremona, 32 in Lecco, 32 in Lodi and 8 in Sondrio. But what is it about, in detail? Credit scams consist in the illegal use of personal data to open a credit line: in essence, the victim’s identity is stolen and purchases are made at his expense. The average value of these scams stands at € 5,168: if small amounts are the most popular, in the last semester, however, frauds with amounts between € 10 thousand and € 20 thousand and by 14.6% have grown by 13.2% those with an amount exceeding 20 thousand euros.

The pandemic appears to have given web pirates an assist. “Faced with greater difficulty in carrying out physical fraud in banks or at physical branches, the development of e-commerce has contributed to the growth of cases perpetrated on virtual channels, where checks can be less sophisticated and effective – explains Beatrice Rubini. , director of Crif’s Mister Credit line -. This determines a lengthening of the discovery times by the unsuspecting victims: if on the one hand 52.5% of cases are detected within 6 months, on the other hand in one case out of five the frauds are carried out even five years earlier. . It is evident that the more the fraud is intercepted promptly, the more the damage will be minimized and it will be possible to have a better chance of avoiding other unpleasant effects ».

The report by the Crif-MisterCredit Observatory indicates that 48.2% of these illicit loans are aimed at the purchase of household appliances; the podium of the offense is completed by loans for the purchase of cars or motorcycles and the purchase of electronic, computer or telephone products. The majority of victims are men (64.1% of cases), and surprisingly the proportionally most affected age group is that of 18-30 year olds (in 24.2% of cases), followed by 41-50 year olds ( 22.7% of cases) and aged 31-40 (22.4%). “Often – adds Beatrice Rubini – vulnerability to fraud is increased precisely by careless behavior on the part of the victims, for example with the publication on the web and on social networks of personal and identification data or personal information that can be used by criminal organizations to reconstruct false identity”.

