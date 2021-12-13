Credit fraud on the rise: Vicenza black jersey in Veneto

With the resumption of disbursements of loans to households, credit fraud has started to rise again in Veneto perpetrated through identity theft, which in the first six months of the year in Veneto were 547, since it places the region at 10 / o place in the national ranking.

This was revealed by the Credit Observatory of Crif Mistercredit. At the provincial level, the highest number of frauds was recorded in Vicenza, with 113 cases (30 / a in the national ranking), followed by Padua and Venice, with 107, by Verona, with 105, and Treviso with 78. The targeted loan continues to be the type of loan most involved in cases of

fraud, with 43.1% of the total. However, cases involving credit cards increase (+ 32.2%), which come to represent over a quarter of the total (26.7%). Also for personal loans there is a real boom (+ 56.8%), coming to represent 16.6% of cases.

Overall, in Italy, there were 12,197 cases of illegal use of personal and financial data to obtain credit or acquire assets with the premeditated intention of not repaying the loan and not paying the asset. The study shows that, in the six months of reference, the estimated damage exceeded 63 million euros, a slight decrease compared to approximately 65 million in 2020 but only because criminal organizations have focused on fraudulent loans of a lower amount, with a average value which stood at 5,168 euros against 5,792 euros the previous year.