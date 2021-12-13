Business

Credit fraud on the rise: Vicenza black jersey in Veneto

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman13 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

With the resumption of disbursements of loans to households, credit fraud has started to rise again in Veneto perpetrated through identity theft, which in the first six months of the year in Veneto were 547, since it places the region at 10 / o place in the national ranking.
This was revealed by the Credit Observatory of Crif Mistercredit. At the provincial level, the highest number of frauds was recorded in Vicenza, with 113 cases (30 / a in the national ranking), followed by Padua and Venice, with 107, by Verona, with 105, and Treviso with 78. The targeted loan continues to be the type of loan most involved in cases of
fraud, with 43.1% of the total. However, cases involving credit cards increase (+ 32.2%), which come to represent over a quarter of the total (26.7%). Also for personal loans there is a real boom (+ 56.8%), coming to represent 16.6% of cases.

Overall, in Italy, there were 12,197 cases of illegal use of personal and financial data to obtain credit or acquire assets with the premeditated intention of not repaying the loan and not paying the asset. The study shows that, in the six months of reference, the estimated damage exceeded 63 million euros, a slight decrease compared to approximately 65 million in 2020 but only because criminal organizations have focused on fraudulent loans of a lower amount, with a average value which stood at 5,168 euros against 5,792 euros the previous year.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman13 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Crisis of chips, higher prices and worse products. Often it pays to buy the old model

November 4, 2021

how do you calculate the completion of the work at 60 percent profit for the extension?

3 weeks ago

here is who is entitled to the total exemption

1 week ago

what changes for families, numbers

November 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button