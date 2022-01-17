Credit Suisse, earthquake at the top. Number one Horta Osorio resigns after violating Covid quarantine rules

The president of the German banking group Credit Suisse, Antonio Horta-Osorio he resigned just 9 months after his appointment for violating the Covid quarantine rules. The member of the board of directors was appointed in his place Axel Lehmann. Probably a “bridge” solution waiting to identify a new manager. “I am sorry that some of my personal actions have created difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent it internally and externally. I believe my resignation is in the best interest of the bank, ”Horta-Osorio wrote in a statement.

Appointed as president last April, Horta-Osorio flew back and forth between London and Zurich last November 28th ignoring the mandatory quarantine rules introduced by Switzerland. The manager had already been criticized for participating in the finals of Wimbledon in July, when arrivals from Europe were already subject to a period of quarantine. Previously, he had been forced to apologize for always violating the quarantine rules in Switzerland by flying to Spain in a private jet.

Horta Osorio had been appointed with the hope of giving a change to the management of the largest Swiss bank together with UBS. The Portuguese banker had in fact previously been the architect of the rebirth of English Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The step backwards comes at a complex time for Credit Suisse following the scandals Greensill Capital (collapsed fund, for which Credit Suisse has so far returned approximately € 7 billion to clients) and following heavy losses on investments in the US speculative fund Archegos Capital Management and a number of prominent manager releases. Over the past year, the bank’s stock market value Switzerland fell by 25%.