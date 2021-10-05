Credit Suisse tokenizes resorts on the Ethereum blockchain

Credit Suisse is working closely with Swiss cryptocurrency custody and trading platform Taurus to create Ethereum-based (ETH / USD) stocks in a Swiss sports resort and tokenize it through the Ethereum blockchain. The Swiss bank has tokenized its shares in Alaïa SA, an adventure sports company that owns a hotel and some chalets in the Alpine tourist area of ​​Crans-Montana. The announcement was made today.

Tokens created according to CMTA standards

Taurus and Credit Suisse are working closely together to create tokens in accordance with Swiss CMTA standards. In February of this year, the Swiss government amended the law to allow trading of tokenized securities on the blockchain, giving it the same legal status as trading in traditional assets.

Taurus co-founder Lamine Brahimi said in an interview, quoted by Invezz:

The blockchain is recognized by law as a valid ledger through which actions can be recorded. I think it is a very important move for large regulated institutions because there is no more ambiguity now. I think the interesting thing is that this project is not just about tokenizing shares and booking them in the system. It is also carrying out a private placement, or a capital increase, based on tokenized securities, with the aim of providing the latter with a secondary market. And both the bank and Alaïa are committed to doing so.

The next step is the private placement of shares

Subsequently, Credit Suisse plans to arrange a private placement for Alaïa tokenized shares. The shares will be listed on the TDX (Taurus Digital Exchange) in the first quarter of next year. This will provide liquidity to Alaïa’s staff and investors. Taurus has obtained a license to operate a digital asset market, issued earlier this year by the Swiss market regulator FINMA.

Property tokenization is becoming a practice

This is the third incidence of blockchain-based stocks in a resort. Three years ago, the Templum trading platform launched so-called Aspen Coins, which were tokenized shares in the St. Regis Aspen Resort in Colorado. Subsequently, these shares were made available on Overstock’s proprietary tZero trading platform. An Indonesian resort was tokenized and auctioned using NFTs (non-fungible tokens) more recently.