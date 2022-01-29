Credit transfer 2022, communication released from February 4th and new Revenue FAQs

Credit transfer 2022the resumption of sending the communications to the Revenue Agency is scheduled for February 4, 2022.

On the assignment of the 2022 credit for i building bonuses from the Revenue Agency comes full of news.

The first, expected for a few days, concerns the resumption ofportal operation for communications to the financial administration.

The procedure is in fact blocked because the model must be adapted to the regulatory changes introduced by the 2022 Budget Law and in force since 1 January last.

L’communication channel update will be carried out on the day of February 4, 2022 and, from that date, the communications of the credit transfer and the discount on the invoice of the building bonuses will be able to resume.

After the adjustments made by the technological partner Sogei, the procedure is implemented to make it possible to communicate the options exercised for the interventions for a total amount not exceeding 10 thousand euros and for works in free buildingwithout the need for a compliance visa.

To make it known is the press release of January 28, 2022, which also informs of theFAQ update relating to building concessions.

Regarding the February 4 update, the press release also explains the following:

Subsequently, the procedure will also be adapted to allow the communication of the options relating to the expenses incurred in 2022 for interventions aimed at overcoming and eliminating architectural barriers in existing buildings.

Credit transfer 2022: no compliance visa requirement for free construction

In addition to the expected release of the communication channel for the assignment of credit and the discount on the invoice relating to building bonuses, the Revenue Agency provides the first clarifications on the news introduced by the 2022 Budget Law.

The explanations are summarized in the appropriate updated FAQs, available on the website of the Financial Administration.

The first answer to the most frequently asked questions concerns the interventions of free construction or for a total amount not exceeding 10 thousand eurosfor which taxpayers intend to choose the assignment of credit or the discount on the invoice.

In a nutshell, for thecompliance visa requirement reference should not be made to the date on which the expenses were incurred but to the date on which the communication of the exercise of the option of indirect use of the subsidy takes place.

No visa, therefore, for the expenses related to communications made in 2022.

To clarify, the example reported by the Revenue Agency is that of a taxpayer who carried out i works in early 2021 and intends to exercise the option. If the same carries out the communication starting from January 3, 2022 there is no obligation to obtain a certificate of conformity and certification of the appropriateness of the expenses.

The effect of the anti-fraud decree, in force since 12 November 2021 and merged into the text of the 2022 Budget Law, is therefore limited.

In fact, starting from January 1st, in the case of option for invoice discount or credit transfer the obligation to obtain a compliance approval or to certify the adequacy of expenses does not apply to interventions of less than 10 thousand euros and in free construction.

The facades bonus is an exception: interventions falling within the concession they do not benefit from simplification.

In any case, reference must be made to date of communication of the option, as underlined in the final part of the response of the Revenue Agency to the case given as an example: