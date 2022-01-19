Credit assignment, the simplification envisaged by the January 1, 2022 for interventions in free building and for those of less than 10,000 euros.

The platform of the Revenue Agency for the communication option. The novelties of the 2022 Budget Law are still in progress standby.

It will necessarily have to wait those who intend to monetize in a short time the credit accrued against the execution of interventions falling within the free building sector, or if the amount of expenses incurred does not exceed 10,000 euros.

For these categories of interventions, the compliance visa and thecertification of congruity expenses, but to move from theory to practice, the Revenue Agency needs to update its software, as well as the dedicated forms.

Credit transfer 2022, free construction and works under 10,000 euros still blocked

As highlighted on the pages of the Sole24Ore, the procedure for exercising theoption for the assignment of credit without a visa and sworn statements it is still blocked.

In practice, it is not yet possible to monetize the deduction due for the numerous free construction work, such as the replacement of fixtures or of the water heater, without first passing by a subject authorized to issue the compliance visa and by the technician required to certify the fairness of prices.

Same goes for the mini-interventions, those that involve a cost of less than 10,000 euros.

It is one of the side effects of the new amendments made by the 2022 Budget Law, which on the one hand make the exercise of the options for the assignment of credit and the discount on the invoice less burdensome (and costly) for some types of interventions, on the other they require a new intervention by the Revenue Agency.

The platform for the assignment of tax credits, as well as the model and the instructions published last with the provision of 12 November 2021, need to be revised again, in light of the redefinition of the anti-fraud measures provided for by the Budget Law from 1 January 2022. .

Credit transfer, new 2022 form for free construction and works under 10,000 euros

It will be necessary to wait for the process of adapting the operational procedure for the assignment of credit to be completed to the new rules introduced from 1 January 2022.

In the current version of the instructions from the Revenue Agency, we read that:

“Article 121, paragraph 1-ter, introduced by the decree-law 11 November 2021, n. 157, provides that for all the interventions listed in paragraph 2 of the same article, in the event of an option for the assignment of credit or for the discount, the taxpayer must acquire the approval of the data relating to the documentation certifying the existence of the conditions that give the right to the tax deduction, issued by the intermediaries authorized to electronically transmit the declarations (chartered accountants, accountants, commercial experts and labor consultants) as well as by the CAF. “

The 2022 Budget Law has integrated paragraph 1-ter of article 121, providing precisely that it will not be necessary to affix the approval of conformity and the asseveration of price adequacy for:

the works already classified as free building activity pursuant to article 6 of the consolidated text of the legislative and regulatory provisions on construction, referred to in the decree of the President of the Republic June 6, 2001, n. 380, of the decree of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of 2 March 2018, published in the Official Gazette no. 81 of 7 April 2018, or regional legislation;

A simplification for which the passage from theory to practice still remains. Meanwhile, the sales remain in fact blocked relating to interventions launched in the new year.