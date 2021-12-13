Credit transfer and home bonus invoice discount, who must send the communication?

The decree against fraud in the field of home bonus tax breaks (decree – law n. 157 of 2021), as is known it has extended the obligation to acquire the compliance visa and thecertification of price congruity in the event of an option for the transfer of credit or a discount on the invoice also exercised against other home bonuses other than 110% (therefore, also for restructuring bonuses, ordinary eco-bonuses, etc.)

For the bonus 110, on the other hand, visa and certification were already foreseen. The same decree, however, has extended, however, the requirement of a compliance visa also in case of use of the 110 in the form of the tax deduction in the tax return, except in the case in which the return is presented as pre-filled or by substitute tax (see also Bonus 110% in return, no compliance visa only if pre-filled?).

The communication of credit transfer and discount on the invoice

Without prejudice to the fact that the option of assigning credit or discount on the invoice must be communicated to the Revenue Agency by March 16 of the year following the expense, following the novelty concerning the compliance visa also for other different home bonuses from 110%, we see who must physically take care of making this communication. In detail:

in the case of works carried out on individual real estate units the communication must be sent only by the issuer of the compliance visa

in the case of works carried out on the condominium , the communication must send it the condominium administrator (also through an authorized intermediary) or who issues the compliance visa.

If the communication of the credit transfer option concerns the residual deduction installments, this must be carried out exclusively by the visa issuer and this both in the case of works carried out on the real estate units and for interventions carried out on the condominium parts.

These rules also apply to the 110% bonus.

Who issues the compliance visa

For the sake of completeness, we remind you that the subjects who can issue the compliance visa for home bonuses are the same subjects who can be responsible for the presentation of the fiscal declaration. So, it’s about:

subjects written in the registers of chartered accountants, accountants and commercial experts and labor consultants

enrolled, as of 30 September 1993, in the roles of experts and experts held by the Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Crafts and Agriculture for the tax sub-category, in possession of a degree in law or in economics and commerce or equivalent or the accounting school diploma

trade union associations between entrepreneurs and those that associate subjects belonging to ethnic-linguistic minorities

Tax assistance centers for companies and for employees and retirees (CAF)

other appointees identified by decree of the Minister of Economy and Finance (registered in the register of lawyers and registered in the register of auditors)

registered in the register of bound auditors (novelty introduced by the tax decree linked to the 2022 budget law).

