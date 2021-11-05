Credit transfer and invoice discount for all building bonuses: the concessions to come

Building bonuses will also be at the center of the next national maneuver. And a much awaited novelty on which the parties had started a strong pressure concerns the extension of the discount on the invoice and the transfer of credit for all bonuses (even in interventions that do not fall within the 110% super-discount) and for the entire duration of their refinancing.

The renewal comes as a surprise since the intentions at first seemed to point towards the stop. The objections came from within the majority and above all from the 5 Star Movement under pressure from builders and owners. So the Mef decided to reverse it with which a new text is prepared that allows the two alternative options to the personal income tax deduction for works to survive at least for the next three years (2022-24).

“The confirmation of the mechanism of the assignment of credit and the discount on the invoice for all incentives for building interventions, if confirmed, would constitute an appreciable rethinking of the Government on an inappropriate choice, that of eliminating two tools created precisely to facilitate the use of deductions , especially by low-income families “, says the president of Confedilizia, Giorgio Spaziani Testa.

“Now we expect just as much common sense in the reconsideration of another decision that we believe is wrong, that of the extension of only six months – and conditional on an incomprehensible reference to the ISEE – of the superbonus for single-family homes and functionally independent real estate units” .

The new text intends to extend the system introduced for the two-year period 2020-21 by the Relaunch decree of last year (article 121 of Legislative Decree 34/2020), which provided for a discount on the invoice and transferability of the credit for six types of intervention: recovery of assets construction, energy efficiency interventions, anti-seismic measures, recovery or restoration of facades, installation of photovoltaic systems or columns for charging electric vehicles.

Other home bonuses: what could change

On the horizon there are other good news for those who want to start renovations at home but on the condition that they have significant State subsidies. In fact, even the “other” building bonuses should get the discount back on the invoice and the credit transfer. These are the traditional renovation bonus (50% relief), “eco-bonus” for energy efficiency (which can reach 75% in the condominium and even 85% if the seismic risk is reduced) and the Sismabonus.

Discount on the invoice and credit transfer allow you to immediately obtain the tax relief promised by the State, instead of dividing it over a decade or 5 years waiting for the personal income tax deductions. With a discount on the invoice and credit transfer, it is also possible to avoid anticipating the cost of the renovation.

