Credit Transfer and Invoice Discount: new rules, what changes

With the entry into force of the TER Support Decree, new urgent measures have been ordered regarding the credit assignment and of discount on invoice.

These are alternative options to the deduction with which even those who do not have a gross tax can still take advantage of the home bonuses that allow for the possibility of choice. See here what they are.

Let’s see below what are the new rules introduced by the TER Supports decree regarding the assignment of credit and the discount on the invoice.

Credit Transfer and Invoice Discount: what changes from 7 February

The TER Support Decree, in addition to having implemented a long series of measures aimed at economic recovery through support to businesses, has precisely set out additional rules with reference to the tax concessions in force.

The art. 28 of the decree indeed modifies some provisions contained in the Relaunch Decree regarding the use of credit transfer and invoice discount, extending the new restrictions recently introduced with the Anti-Fraud Decree.

In essence, the Sostegni Ter establishes that, starting from 7 February 2022, the tax credit deriving from obtaining a tax incentive can be sold only once.

Therefore, the application of alternative options changes, which previously could be sold and re-sold without any limits to be respected. To date, however, the assignment of the credit will only be allowed for the first time. While it can no longer be realized later.

The same thing clearly also applies to the discount on the invoice, as this method also involves the transfer of the tax credit. In this case, the beneficiary will be able to assign his credit to the company that carries out the work, but the latter will not be able to sell it in turn as it happened up to now, he will only be able to use it in compensation.

Home Bonus: fewer concessions and less fraud

What does this mean?

That clearly from now on the choice of the assignment of credit with tax concessions will prove to be an increasingly less advantageous decision, although it will always remain attractive.

Yes, because those who are unable to use the entire credit accrued to offset any debts or taxes, will no longer be able to think about selling it again.

This also means that many companies will be less willing to provide services in exchange for tax credits. However, it is clear that in this way there will be less chance of engaging in fraudulent practices against the state.

Finally, it is clarified that those who, as of February 7, 2022, should already have a Superbonus or home bonus practice in progress for which the credit has already been assigned once, then only a further assignment of the credit in favor of these subjects will be allowed. .

