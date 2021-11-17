Credit transfer and invoice discount platform reopened for building bonuses

There platform for the credit transfer and it discount on invoice has been reopened for i building bonuses: returned to operation following the stop necessary for the update due to the news of anti-fraud decree, published in the Official Gazette on 11 November.

With the press release of 15 November, the Inland Revenue announced that the channel for the transmission from the communications has been reopened, and therefore the normal activities of sending data relating to credit transfer and invoice discount relating to building bonuses can resume.

We remind you that with the provision of 12 November theRevenue Agency it also has updated the template for the aforementioned communications, acknowledging the innovations introduced by decree no. 157 of 11 November.

Everything is operational again as regards the building bonuses for which it is possible to opt for the discount on the invoice or for the assignment of credit. As communicated by the Revenue Agency, the platform for the assignment of receivables returned to operation starting from November 15, 2021.

The closure of the platform lasted a few days, and was necessary to adapt the procedures to the innovations introduced with decree n.157 / 2021. This provision has been nicknamed Anti-fraud because, in addition to giving the Revenue Agency more control power, the obligation to obtain a compliance visa and certification of the appropriateness of expenses is extended:

building bonuses that can be used through credit transfer and invoice discount;

to the 110% superbonus, even when used through a deduction in the tax return.

Credit transfer and invoice discount platform for newly operational Revenue: the communication model has been updated

To complete the regulatory and operational framework for the communication of the assignment of credits and the discount on the invoice relating to home bonuses and the 110% superbonus, the Agency’s provision of 12 November has arrived.

The aforementioned provision has updated, acknowledging the novelties of the Anti-fraud decree: