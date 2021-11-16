Credit transfer and invoice discount, the new revenue model – idealista / news

New available communication model of the options credit transfer and invoice discount toRevenue Agency. The new model, accompanied by the relative compilation instructions and from Technical specifications, incorporates the innovations introduced by the anti-fraud decree for deductions concerning the superbonus 110 and the others building bonuses. Also the Agency communicated thewhen the channel is reopened to communicate the option, which had been closed temporarily.

Article 1, paragraph 1, letter b of the anti-fraud decree, already published in the Official Gazette, extends to everyone building bonuses, and not just superbonus 110, the obligation to apply for a compliance visa of the data relating to the documentation that certifies the existence of the conditions that give the right to the tax deduction in the event of an option for the discount on the invoice and the assignment of the credit.

The compliance visa, previously envisaged only for the superbonus 110, has now been extended to include the recovery of the building stock, energy efficiency, seismabonus, facade bonuses, installation of photovoltaic systems, installation of columns for charging electric vehicles.

Communication of credit transfer Agency Revenue instructions

The Revenue Agency has also published the instructions for filling in the model communication of the option credit transfer and invoice discount.

Reopening of communication channel option for credit transfer and invoice discount

On 15 November, the Revenue Agency communicated the reopening of the channel for the transmission of communications of the options of sale or discount on the invoice relating to building bonuses. The temporary closure was necessary for adapt the IT platform to the changes introduced by the law decree n. 157/2021 (published in the Official Gazette No. 269 of 11 November 2021).