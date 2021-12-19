Credit transfer, bank and revenue checks: times and costs double

Longer times, almost doubled, for the conclusion of the process of credit assignment for home bonuses other than 110% (renovation bonus, ordinary eco-bonus, facade bonus, etc.).

This is due to the extension of the compliance visa obligation and certification also for these tax benefits. If we then add to this the possible preventive checks by the Revenue Agency and the possibility for the taxpayer to present any requests for a ruling (for which we must wait for the response times), the picture is clear.

Controls by the transferee

With the decree – law n. 157 of 2021, containing measures aimed at combating fraud in the field of tax concessions related to construction works, the legislator has introduced, with respect to what was previously envisaged, the obligation to acquire the compliance visa and the asseveration of fair prices, also for home bonuses other than 110% (restructuring bonus, facade bonus, etc.), if you decide to opt for a discount on the invoice or credit transfer.

The decree entered into force on 12 November 2021. This means that in the event of a credit transfer, the transferee (for example the bank that acquires the credit) will proceed with a preventive check before acquiring the credit.

Control this which will delay, compared to before, the conclusion of the transfer agreement.

The costs of the sale (professionals ask for a fee for issuing a visa and certification).

Credit transfer: preventive tax checks

To lengthen the times there are also the possible preventive checks by the financial administration. In fact, the same decree against fraud in question also establishes that theRevenue Agency can suspend, up to 30 days, the effectiveness of communications on credit assignments or on invoice discounts sent and which present particular risk profiles.

Only if the control does not confirm the presence of risks, or after 30 days from the presentation of the communication, the latter will be released and, therefore, the credit will be transferred (see also Credit transfer: in this way the Revenue Agency can confirm or reverse the result in 5 days).

We remind you that the option of credit transfer and invoice discount must be communicated to the Revenue Agency by March 16 of the year following the incurring of the expense.

