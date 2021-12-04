Credit transfer, clarification on the suspension of the Revenue Agency – idealista / news

With the provision of 1 December 2021, the Revenue Agency provided clarifications regarding the suspension of communications regarding the assignment of credit and the discount on the invoice. Here is what has been specified.

In particular, the provision of 1 December 2021 implements the provisions introduced by anti-fraud decree, which allows the Revenue Agency to adopt, within the first 5 days from the communication of the options, a suspension of up to a maximum of 30 days. This is a suspension aimed at allowing preventive checks in cases of particular risk profiles.

As clarified by the Revenue provision, the suspension of communications it is communicated with a receipt made available through the telematic services of the Revenue Agency; with a notice published in the same section of the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency website through which the communication was sent.

In the event that, after the verifications, the elements that led to the suspension are confirmed, the Revenue Agency announces thecancellation of the effects of the communication to the person who sent it, with the relative motivation. In this case, the communication is deemed not to have been made.

In the event that the communication was sent via a intermediary, this subject is required to inform the holder of the deduction or credit assigned of the cancellation of the effects of the communication, taking care to forward the information received from the Agency.

If, after the verifications, however, the risk elements that led to the suspension are not confirmed, or the maximum suspension period has expired, communications are considered to have been made and produce the effects envisaged by the provisions of the director of the Revenue Agency.