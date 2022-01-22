Credit transfer, closed circle – ItaliaOggi.it

Stop the repeated assignment of tax credits. It may be transferred no more than once to third parties (including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries), subsequently the tax credit crystallizes in the hands of the first transferee who can use it in accordance with the provisions in force. With the Sostegni 3 decree, approved yesterday in the Council of Ministers, a new tightening and restyling on the discipline of tax credits and their transferability. The most substantial item of credits is that linked to construction but the decree closes the circle on all credits considered transferable, whose list with the Covid-19 emergency had been expanded. Here are the innovations for an instrument not much loved by the ministry of the economy which, with this provision, is the second time that it intervenes by making a squeeze on the circulation of what can essentially be defined as fiscal currency (the first is that of the anti-fraud decree merged in the budget law 2022). From the day after the publication of the decree law in the Official Gazette, it will not be possible to transfer the credit accrued and chosen instead of the tax deduction without passing limits. The discount on the invoice, governed by article 121 paragraph 1 of legislative decree 34/20, may be transferred to the company carrying out the work, or to credit institutions and other financial intermediaries without the right of subsequent transfer. Same decision for the assignment of credits, the change can be made only once, including financial intermediaries.

The second paragraph of the provision of the new law decree, article 26 also breaks the chain of credits in progress by establishing that: ‘article 121 of the decree-law n. 34 of 2020, or the option referred to in paragraph 1 of article 122 of the same decree-law no. 34 of 2020, may only be the subject of a further transfer to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries, within the terms provided therein “. The change takes place less than a month after the implementation of the anti-fraud decree in the budget law 2022. «Enough with the continuous changes to the functioning of the Superbonus. The uncertainty of the rules, even with retroactive measures, discourages the market and the more serious companies ”, intervenes the president of Ance, Gabriele Buia, who in a note yesterday denounced the new modification to the tax bonus legislation.

credit institutions, and other financial intermediaries, of not being able on their own to be able to absorb the tax credits activated by those who take advantage of the Superbonus and other building concessions and of a compression of competition in the sector “by assigning to the banks itself the power to set the “price” and play to the downside ».

