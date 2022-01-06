Credit transfer, here are two new tools

P.Ris.MA and Moni.C. and superbonus 110 credit transfer. These are two new applications prepared by the Financial Administration and in use by the Guardia di Finanza, aimed at combating fraud relating to the transfer of superbonus credit and other building bonuses. In fact, the discount options on the invoice and assignment of the credit equal to the deduction due, do not only concern the superbonus but also the other ordinary building deductions.

Here is how the two applications work and what are the objectives pursued.

The discount on the invoice and the transfer of superbonus credit and other building bonuses

Thanks to the provisions referred to in Article 121 of Legislative Decree 34/2020, Relaunch decree, taxpayers who carry out works that give the right to the superbonus, seismabonus, restructuring bonus etc., instead of using the deduction in their tax return, can opt for the discount on the invoice or for the transfer of the deduction in the form of a tax credit. This mechanism has triggered numerous fraud attempts, many of which have been successful. In many cases, the aforementioned options concerned works that were never carried out or in any case inflated compared to what were the works actually carried out. To counter these fraud attempts, the Government, with Legislative Decree 157/2021, the so-called Anti-fraud decree, has introduced a series of more stringent conditions to activate the discount on the invoice and the assignment of credit. In fact, with the aforementioned decree, the compliance visa on the documentation certifying the bonuses as well as thesworn statement on the appropriateness of expenses, are now required for all building bonuses. Not just for the superbonus.

However, the Law n ° 234/2021, Budget Law 2022, for some works, has provided that it is no longer necessary to have a compliance visa and the related sworn statements / certifications, for the purpose of using the discount on the invoice or the assignment of credit. .

This novelty concerns the works:

already classified as “free construction activity” pursuant to Article 6 of the Consolidated Law on Building (Presidential Decree No. 380 of 20021), of the Ministerial Decree of 2 March 2018 (glossary containing the non-exhaustive list of the main building works that can be carried out under the construction activity regime free) and regional legislation, e

interventions for a total amount not exceeding 10,000 euros, carried out on the individual real estate units or on the common parts of the building, with the exception of interventions relating to the so-called bonus facades.

The effective date of these changes has not been fully clarified.

P.Ris.MA and Moni.C. The new applications of the Revenue Agency

With two new applications, P.Ris.MA and Moni.C, prepared by the Financial Administration and in use by the Guardia di Finanza, the measures to combat the fraud in question are strengthened.

Each of the two applications has well-defined objectives regarding super-bonuses 110 credit transfer.

In particular:

the first application, P.Ris.MA. lets have a database of the credits assigned by each taxpayer in terms of amount, date of transfer, etc;

of the credits assigned by each taxpayer in terms of amount, date of transfer, etc; the second application, “Monitoring of Compensation” allows access to the F24 data to verify any undue compensation, including the credits transferred and linked to building bonuses.

Therefore, two new important instruments in the hands of the state.