The mechanism of credit transfer tax could again change. After the surgery with the Sostegni ter decreewhich limited the assignment of credits to a single time, businesses and citizens are protesting and clamoring for a further corrective action.

On the one hand there are a lot of construction companies with construction sites blockedand on the other hand the families who have started doing housework (perhaps even demanding ones, such as those of superbonus 110%) are no longer able to assign the credit, a much cheaper option than the alternatives (discount on the invoice and deduction on the tax return).

The Government is therefore thinking of intervening again, but it is good to specify that it is still not clear how: there could be a specific provision, or a single decree that also deals with measures against dear bills. Some clarification should come with the council of ministers scheduled for next week.

Credit transfer, how could it change (again) with the incoming decree

Not only businesses and households, but also Parliament seems to be quite united in asking the Government for a new intervention on the close of the mechanism of credit assignment, primarily League And 5 Star Movement. In reality, the 5 Stars, as parents of the 110% super bonus, push for a measure-compromise to be found with some urgency. PatuanelliMinister of Agriculture, wrote in a post on Facebook:

“As a government we must immediately intervene with a corrective decree and with an extension of the Superbonus 110% for single-family homes, given the two months of stop suffered. I will bring this theme to the next Cdm. ”

Interviewed on Radio Libertà, Matteo Salvini explained that it is necessary to avoid scams, as well as “Blocking the crafty eco-bonus” (the right name, however, would be tax evaders, ed), but “without leaving all the good companies, families and condominiums that have started the work in abeyance”.

But what does this consist of turn around? The intention is to modify the Sostegni ter decree, which banned the option of assigning the chain credit starting from 7 February. According to the latest advances, the transfers will have to take place between institutions supervised by the Bank of Italy, therefore between banks and intermediaries.

As regards the figures already seized of frauds on the transfer of overdraft credit (equal to approximately 2 billion), the Government could extend the times of use of these credits.

Credit transfer, for now only the Revenue Agency intervenes

The Sostegni ter decree it entered into force on January 27, changing the rules for the assignment of credit starting on February 7. From 7 February onwards it is possible to make a single transfer, under penalty of cancellation of the contract. A transitional period is therefore operational from 27 January to 7 February, in which it is possible to continue to make a further assignment of the credit, while maintaining the possibility of assigning it also from 7 February onwards.

The provision ofRevenue Agency of February 4, officially extends the expiry of this transitional period, postponing the deadline for the assignment of credit to February 17. A extensiontherefore, ten days.

With a provision of the day before, however, he updated the model for the communication to the Inland Revenue.