Credit transfer looking for a way out

Race against time on credit transfer. We are moving towards the reopening to more transfers but only to subjects authorized by the Bank of Italy. Palazzo Chigi is studying the issue and the ministry of economy is speculating corrections on the rule that blocks the passage of credits greater than one. The point is that the path to choose on which to make the corrections travel is still to be decided. Yesterday the pressure started to speed up the corrections and use a corrective decree law. In the Senate, the parliamentarians of each side are ready to deposit amendments to the support decree 3 (dl 4/22) which, however, has yet to be grounded and begin its path of conversion into law. But the sixty days necessary for the conversion of the law decree are considered too long for a situation that is indicated by many parties of high uncertainty and blocking not only of the credits but also of the works related to them. The lion’s share in credit transfer procedures is made by the building channel with bonuses linked to renovation works. Among the corrections to the study could also arrive an interpretative amendment of the provisions already in place with the anti-fraud decree, merged into the budget law, which allows in the case of a precautionary measure on credit for the assessment of fraud not to lose the right of use of the unused portions of the credit from the moment in which the effects of the precautionary measure cease. In the same way, a legislative interpretation is being worked on which clarifies the intangibility of the right to use the tax credit for the transferees who did not participate in the beneficiary’s offenses, also delimiting the field of responsibility of the transferee to the liability in concurrence in the genesis of the deduction. tax. Finally, it is asked to strengthen the preventive examination of the Revenue as a sort of stamp of authenticity on the circulation of the sale. In short, a correction that protects intermediaries from the effects of seizures. While the cases found under examination by the judiciary emerge criticisms in the use of the instrument of self-certification of documents, so much so that it is possible to hypothesize clarifications on the analysis of the incoming requests by the supervisory bodies. On the financial intermediaries front, after the suspension of Poste and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the cooperative credit banks also communicated to customers the suspension of the activity (see ItaliaOggi of 2/2/22) while operations are confirmed by UniCredit updated and adapted to the most recent regulatory changes of the credit transfer service deriving from building bonuses for purchases through the bank channel. Bnl also followed the same direction for the operations of the sales. Yesterday all the members of the 5 Star Movement of the Senate signed a question to the Ministry of Economy in reference to Article 28 of Legislative Decree 4/22 which limits the transfer of tax credits related to building bonuses, including Superbonus. In the deed, which sees the first signature of the group leader in the Finance Commission Emiliano Fenu, and has among the signatories the pentastellate group leader in Palazzo Madama Mariolina Castellone. The senators ask the Ministry of Economy, with reference to Article 28 of the decree, “in what circumstances did the fraud occur to a greater extent, for what amount of money and with what methods, in addition to the regional distribution of the frauds detected; at what stage of the investigation were the irregularities highlighted “.