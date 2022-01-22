“Credit transfer? Only once”. What can change on the Superbonus

To avoid new scams via the Superbonus, the government has hypothesized to limit the assignment of credits: it can only be done once.

Here is the hypothesis

It is still only a hypothesis but the builders are very worried: Ance and the artisan organizations shout in chorus “no more changes”. The draft of the Sostegni decree, in fact, contains the possibility to modify the chapter concerning fraud on building bonuses, including Superbonus. The credits that, as of February 7, will already be transferred will be able to proceed with another one. As theHandle, contracts that violate the new rules will be considered null and void.

“Enough with the changes”

“ The umpteenth modification to the measures in progress, with the limit on the assignment of credits, risks blocking businesses and penalizing the most needy families. This is not how fraud stops “, comment from Ance.” Enough with the constant changes. The uncertainty of the rules, even with retroactive measures, discourages the market and the most serious companies “, says the president, Gabriele Buia. “ The goal of combating fraud is right “, underlines Buia,” but thousands of citizens and correct businesses engaged in energy and seismic redevelopment cannot be continually hit, which now will necessarily have to review the contractual conditions with the owners, generating thousands of disputes and a blockade of the market “.

“Market uncertainty”

Of the same opinion too Marco Granelli, president of Confartigianato, who in fact underlines how “ the continuous changes create uncertainty on the market with the effect of blocking operations, even those that do not have pathological profiles “ . Restricting the transfer of credits to a single assignment could cause a slowdown in purchasing operations even by financial operators that are now close by “ upon reaching their capacity to absorb the credits themselves “.

How the Superbonus 2022 changes

As we dealt with in Giornale.it, the facility has been extended for another two years and will be in effect until 2023: after which, as reported by the Courier service, in 2024 the rate will drop to 70% and in 2025 to 65%. What is most important, however, concerns the facilitation for those who decide to perform insulation (thermal coats), renovate the heating systems and intervene on the structural parts. In all these cases, it is possible to try to use the Superbonus for energy or anti-seismic improvement extended to 110% until the end of 2023.

What happens with the bonus earthquake

The bonus earthquake is also confirmed until 2024, “ deduction for renovations on buildings located in areas considered to be at risk of seismic “, as he reports SkyTg24. They range from a minimum of 50% to a maximum of 85%, to be calculated on expenses within 96 thousand euros. As for the Super Sisma bonus 110%, however, “ it applies to anti-seismic interventions carried out between July 2020 and 30 June 2022, without necessarily having to lead to a change in the class of the property “.

The other bonuses on the house

The facades bonus was also extended, initially destined to disappear: the percentage to redo the facades of buildings, however, dropped from 90% to 60%. The eco-bonus has also been reconfirmed until 2024 to encourage the energy requalification of buildings. Compared to the past, however, the obligation to certify will no longer be necessary if the amount of expenses does not exceed 10 thousand euros.