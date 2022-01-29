Credit transfer, the squeeze takes place. Alarm of banks and builders

Listen to the audio version of the article

The provision of the Sostegni ter decree which provides for the prohibition of multiple assignment of tax credits linked to building bonuses was published without any modification, leaving companies, banks and large public and private companies active in the sector in stone. Everyone expected corrective measures – and somehow signs in this sense had been leaked – due to the devastating effect that this sudden block can have on the entire sector. The reactions were not long in coming. An immediate response on a measure not yet converted into law is quite unusual for the shady Banking Association, which moved first on Friday morning.

The general manager Giovanni Sabatini expressed «regret for the non-acceptance of the requests coming from the worlds of companies and banks so that the measure of the advance of the superbonus can continue to express its positive effects on the economy, in full compliance with the law. The strong constraints introduced by the Sostegni ter decree, even with substantially retroactive effects, also create uncertainty on the contracts already stipulated. The fight against illegality plays a fundamental role in banks which must always operate in compliance with stringent regulations, as evidenced by the tens of thousands of annual reports of suspicious transactions ».

The allusion to the uncertainty of the contracts already stipulated highlights the fact that it is not enough to provide for a transitional period to resell what has already been purchased (moreover, a ridiculous period of 10 days was granted, rejecting any request to extend that window). The law risks calling into question the operations already made by opening disputes. And again: the reference to the “retroactive effects” highlights the strong doubts on the constitutional legitimacy of a law that is going to modify contractual relationships and commitments already undertaken.

Even the association of building contractors could not hide the amazement. “Sorry to see that a provision has been included in a decree called” support “which has nothing to support both businesses and citizens – commented Gabriele Buia, president of Ance -. Despite the protests of a large part of the economic world and the proposals on the table of alternative solutions that we were the first to suggest, the government has decided not to listen to anyone, thus effectively placing a mortgage on the Superbonus construction sites “. Buia called the rule incomprehensible. “We appeal to Parliament to correct this flaw as soon as possible,” he said. Protests have also arisen from Parliament.

“We are amazed and disappointed by the government that published the Sostegni ter decree with the rule that stops the transfer of credit – declared Marina Nardi, president of the Chamber’s Productive Activities Commission – Unfortunately this time the Draghi executive proves deaf to requests that do not I am only from the commission that I chair but from many families and many Italian companies “.