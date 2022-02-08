Credit transfer with a single step, a corrective decree arriving

08/02/2022 – Credit transfer limits could jump. The objective, expressed by the 5 Star Movement, could materialize in a corrective decree, which will be on the table of the next Council of Ministers. This was announced by Minister Stefano Patuanelli from his Facebook page.

Should the confrontation with the other ministers fail, the M5S is ready to act with amendments to the Sostegni ter decree during the parliamentary passage for the conversion into law.

Credit transfer, Patuanelli announces the corrective decree

“The changes made in the last two decrees to the mechanism of the assignment of credits that accrue as a result of the building interventions, prepared with the noble objective of avoiding scams, have in fact completely blocked thousands of interventions, risking to make honest businesses fail. harm thousands of families ”writes Patuanelli on his Facebook page.

“As a government – he continues – we must take note of it and intervene immediately with a corrective decree and with a extension of the 110% Superbonus measure for single-family homes, given the two months of stop suffered ”.

“I will bring this issue to the next Council of Ministers” he concludes.

Credit transfer, Girotto: there are systems to hinder scams

“We will now see how the other ministers will behave, I remember that even in the government there is a majority vote” commented Senator M5S Gianni Pietro Girotto on Facebook.

“I would like to point out to everyone – writes Girotto – that one of the main reasons why Draghi + Franco + Cingolani are criticizing construction bonuses is that according to them these have led to a significant increase in public costs (to finance them). For their part, they should demonstrate their position with in-depth calculations, taking into account the whole picture (including the emergence of the “black” (not pennies), obviously all the collections of the various taxes linked to the interventions, the reduction of fossil imports, the reduction of health costs, respiratory diseases, etc.) “.

“On the other hand – he continues – an important reason for the icost increase it is the narrowness of the “time window” granted to the Superbonus, which has determined the explosion of demand (everyone wants everything, before the Superbonus ends); if instead the Superbonus were extended for a few years, the collective hysteria would decrease, and the interventions could be “spread” precisely over several years, with costs that could only decrease ”.

“About the scams – he concludes – there are systems to hinder them as much as possible, as always the question is political, I repeat we will see the other parties and the other ministers as they will put themselves forward “.

Girotto would already have a amendment to be presented during the conversion of the Sostegni ter Decree into law. A solution that will be used in the event that the internal confrontation within the Government should fail.

The limit of a single passage for the assignment of credit, as well as the new obligation to acquire the compliance visa and the asseveration of the adequacy of the expenses, could slow down the demand for interventions and frustrate the multi-year extensions of bonuses.

