Credit assignment, there is time until December 31, 2021 to exercise the option in relation to work in progress of execution.

Both for the superbonus that for i home bonus ordinary, by the end of the year it will be possible to exercise the option for the assignment or discount on the invoice according to the rules in force in the year in which the expenses were incurred. However, there are several practical indications to keep in mind, and it is above all about the obligation to achievement of the SAL that it is good to pay attention to the differences.

For the purposes of super bonus of 110 percent, it is necessary that al December 31, 2021 work progress is reached equal to at least 30 per cent of the total.

No restrictions are foreseen in this regard for i ordinary house bonuses, including the bonus facades: the option can be exercised for the assignment of credit in relation to the expenses incurred and for works that have at least begun, which must in any case be completed.

Therefore, in view of the year-end appointment, we take stock of the rules to keep in mind for the purpose of exercising the credit assignment.

Credit transfer, with or without SAL? The rules in view of the deadline of 31 December 2021

It was there DRE of Veneto ofRevenue Agency, with the response to question no. 907-1595 / 2021, to specify the requisites necessary for the exercise of the option for the credit assignment in relation to the works admitted to super bonus of 110 percent.

For the monetization of the credit due, it is necessary that at December 31, 2021, at least 30 percent of the total intervention has been carried out.

The achievement of a minimum SAL in order to exercise the option, in relation to expenses incurred during the year; alternatively, the use of the superbonus will pass through the tax return, and the first amount due can be used exclusively as a tax deduction.

Progress of works equal to at least 30 per cent and expenditure incurred therefore they go hand in hand for the purposes of the credit transfer for the 110 per cent super bonus, as provided for by article 121, paragraph 1-bis of the Relaunch decree, which provides:

“The option referred to in paragraph 1 can be exercised in relation to each state of progress of the works. For the purposes of this paragraph, for the interventions referred to in Article 119, the state of progress of the work cannot be more than two for each overall intervention and each state of progress must refer to at least 30 percent of the same intervention. “

The verification of the existence of the two conditions must be carried out by 31 December 2021.

Both conditions, that is, expenditure incurred and a 30 percent SAL, will therefore have to coexist on this date and in any case in the same tax period.

The situation is different with regard to the ordinary house bonuses, on which it is good to dwell in detail also in light of the new rules introduced by the law decree n. 157/2021.

Home bonus, credit transfer without SAL to be reached by 31 December 2021

No SAL is required to exercise the option relating to credit assignment in relation to others monetizable house bonuses, including the 90 per cent facades bonus, for expenses incurred by 31 December 2021 and before the reduction to 60 per cent envisaged by the 2022 Budget Law.

You can then choose to transfer the recognized concession provided that the works have at least begun, and the relative expense is incurred.

This is one of the aspects highlighted by the Revenue Agency with circular letter no. 16 / And that, in relation to the obligation to certify the adequacy of expenses, introduced by the law decree n. 157/2021 in parallel with the compliance visa, specifies that it can be issued even in the absence of a work progress report or a declaration of completion of the work, unlike what is provided for the 110 percent super bonus.

For the assignment of the credit by 31 December 2021 it will therefore be work must at least have begun, that the expense has been incurred and that the intervention is in any case completed, under penalty of the recovery of the unduly used deduction plus the interest and penalties referred to in Article 13 of Legislative Decree 18 December 1997, n. 471.

It is a’important opportunity in relation to the works admitted to bonus facades, 90 percent subsidized until the end of the year and which, unless changed, will benefit from a deduction reduced to 60 percent starting from 1 January 2022.

In relation to the specific case, the possibility of anticipating the expenditure and therefore the assignment of the credit and the discount on the invoice has been confirmed by the MEF: if there are no SALs, it is possible monetize the deduction in advance due, without prejudice to the obligation that the facilitated interventions are then actually carried out.